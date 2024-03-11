×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 4th, 2022 at 09:54 IST

GT skipper Hardik Pandya blames 'comfort zone' for decision to bat first against PBKS

The decision to go against the trend and bat first did not pay off but it is something Gujarat Titans needed to do to get out of their comfort zone ahead of the bigger battles that await them in the IPL, said skipper Hardik Pandya.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Hardik Pandya
Image: iplt20/bcci | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The decision to go against the trend and bat first did not pay off but it is something Gujarat Titans needed to do to get out of their comfort zone ahead of the bigger battles that await them in the IPL, said skipper Hardik Pandya.

Titans, who lead the IPL points table with eight wins from 10 games and are set to reach the play-offs, lost to Punjab by eight wickets here on Tuesday.

Titatns struggled to 143 for eight which Punjab chased down in 16 overs.

"We weren't even close to a par score. 170 would have been ideal, but we kept losing wickets regularly and never came anywhere near it. I backed ourselves with the bat, batting first wasn't a wrong call, we needed to come out of our comfort zone," said Hardik.

"We have chased well in this tournament, if required (later in the tournament), we had to know how to set targets. This is part of a learning curve, but this is all about learning to come out of our own comfort zone.

"We were always talking about getting better even when we were winning, we would talk about things that didn't go our way today and would look to come back better in the coming games." Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal lauded his team after the much-needed win. He decided to drop himself down the order to accommodate Jonny Bairstow at the top alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Explaining the move, he said: "We are trying to get the best out of Jonny. He's done well opening. I said, 'It's okay, I'll bat at four, I'll anchor the innings at four'. With Livi it was clear, Shikhar to bat through and Livi could go out and play the way he wants to play. It was nice the way he played, got the score quickly," said Agarwal.

He also said his team must gain some consistency as the race for a play-off spot gets more intense.

"We would like to string a few (wins), no better time than getting a few wins back-to-back." 

Advertisement

Published May 4th, 2022 at 09:54 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

18 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

18 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

18 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

18 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

18 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

18 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Good News! Gurgaon Section of Dwarka Expressway to Open on THIS Date

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Google confirms market entry of Pixel 8a with improved battery stats

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  3. Ponting offers a satisfying update on Rishabh Pant

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. 'Watershed Moment': Prime Minister Modi Hails India-EFTA Trade Agreement

    World17 minutes ago

  5. Carlos Alcaraz exclaims his zeal to seek revenge from Tennis player

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo