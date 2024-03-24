×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

GT vs MI: Mumbai Indians' record in their opening match of IPL each season

Despite their shaky start in opening matches, MI has demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout the tournament's history.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya (IPLT20.com ) | Image:IPLT20.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the excitement builds for another exhilarating season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), fans are eagerly anticipating the performance of the Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time title holders. They are set to kick off their campaign against the Gujarat Titans this Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Shubman Gill attributes IPL captaincy debut success to influence of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

Historically, MI has faced challenges in their opening matches. Over the past ten years, they have consistently failed to secure a win in their debut games. This trend began in 2013 with a close loss to RCB and continued with several defeats in subsequent years, casting a shadow over the Mumbai-based team's initial performances.

Despite their shaky start in opening matches, MI has demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout the tournament's history. They have lifted the IPL trophy five times, proving that early setbacks do not necessarily determine the overall season's outcome.

Also Read: Just a matter of time before Rishabh Pant regains form: Navjot Sidhu

Here is a look at Mumbai Indians' opening match record since the first season of IPL:

- 2008, MI vs RCB - Bengaluru won by 5 wickets
- 2009, MI vs CSK - Mumbai won by 19 runs
- 2010, MI vs RR - Mumbai won by 4 runs
- 2011, MI vs DD - Mumbai won by 8 wickets
- 2012, MI vs CSK - Mumbai won by 8 wickets
- 2013, MI vs RCB - Mumbai lost by 2 runs
- 2014, MI vs KKR - Mumbai lost by 41 runs
- 2015, MI vs KKR -Mumbai lost by 7 wickets
- 2016, MI vs RPS - Pune won by 9 wickets
- 2017, MI vs RPS - Pune won by 7 wickets
- 2018, MI vs CSK - Chennai won by 1 wicket
- 2019, DC vs MI - Delhi won by 37 runs
- 2020, MI vs CSK - Chennai won by 5 wickets
- 2021, MI vs RCB - Bengaluru won by 2 wickets
- 2022, MI vs DC - Delhi won by 4 wickets
- 2023, MI Vs RCB - Bengaluru won by 8 wickets

Published March 24th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

