Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Match Begins

In match No. 13 of WPL 2024, Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants will take on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Catch the live updates of the GG vs RCB match here. Get instant updates from the GG vs RCB match here at this blog.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
GG vs RCB
GG vs RCB | Image: WPL
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Score Update
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Toss Update
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: How to watch the match live
  • Listen to this article
7: 50 IST, March 6th 2024

GG are off to a great start. They are going at 11 in over. GG-48/0 after 4.2 overs.

7: 08 IST, March 6th 2024

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney wins the toss and opts to bat first. 

7: 05 IST, March 6th 2024

Fans in India can watch the WPL match between GG vs RCB on Sports18. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema App and website.

7: 02 IST, March 6th 2024

The GG vs RCB match will take place at the Arun Jaitley stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

5: 36 IST, March 6th 2024

Good evening folks and welcome to yet another exhilarating WPL contest. Today, Gujarat Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Giants are in a huge spot of bother as they are yet to open their account after 4 matches. RCB on the other hand are in a much safer place. They are 2nd on the table and looking all set for the playoffs   

Published March 6th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

