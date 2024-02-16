Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Gujarat Giants Unveil Jersey, Kick Start Preparation for Season 2 of WPL

Ahead of the monumental second season of the WPL, which tees off in Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants began their preparations, by unveiling their jersey for the event.

Republic Sports Desk
Gujarat Giants release more than half of their squad
Gujarat Giants release more than half of their squad | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahead of the monumental second season of the WPL, which tees off in Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants began their preparations, by unveiling their jersey for the tournament.

The Gujarat Giants’ Head Coach Michael Klinger and Mentor Mithali Raj were present at the ceremony as they presented the jersey to the squad ahead of their training in the evening. The Giants, will be captained by Australian run-machine Beth Mooney, with Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana as the vice-captain.

Advertisement

In preparation for this season’s WPL, the team in orange kick started their training with great gusto in the Garden City of Bengaluru, and are putting in the hard yards as they approach their first game. The Gujarat Giants will open its campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians on 25 February.

While Michael Klinger is the Head Coach and Mithali Raj is the Mentor and Advisor, one of India’s most renowned spinners Nooshin Al Khadeer is the Bowling Coach for the team this season.

Advertisement

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Head Coach Michael Klinger said, “This is a new season in the WPL and we are really excited about it. But we must work very hard to be able to put in a good show for our fans. We have a few plans for our players, and the roles for everyone are also well defined, and we hope the players are the best version of themselves every day. There is a lot to look forward to here, and the team is gung-ho about the upcoming season, and we are quietly confident about doing well once things kick off.”

“The WPL is a great platform for women’s cricket, and the Adani Sportsline team have been tremendous in terms of supporting the team with whatever is needed as we build up to our opening game. We have a well-balanced squad with a lot of youth and plenty of experience in the senior players, and together, we are always looking to put our best foot forward. This is an important season for the Gujarat Giants, and I want all our players to give it their very best, in every training session and in every game of course, and ask all the questions they need to, because that’s the best way to make sure the preparation is on-point,” said Mithali Raj, Mentor and Advisor, Gujarat Giants.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

3 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

3 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

3 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

3 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

3 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

4 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

4 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

4 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

4 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

5 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

5 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

5 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

20 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Meerut Metro First Look Of Trainsets Revealed By NCRTC - Details Inside

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Kya Ho Tum: Hina Khan Questions Rocky In Long Love-filled Birthday Post

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. Frozen Bank Accounts: Congress Gets Temporary Relief Until Next Hearing

    India News27 minutes ago

  4. 7 BJP MLAs Suspended From Delhi Assembly Proceedings

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. Delhi: Traffic Restrictions Announced in Connaught Place on Feb 18

    India News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo