Good evening folks, welcome to yet another action-filled phase of WPL action. Today, GG and UPW will lock horns. It is a must win game for UPW as they are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs. Gujarat on the other hand are at the bottom of the standings and out of the playoffs contention. Thus, Giants could spoil the party of UP today. An intriguing contest is lined up, so, let's look forward to the action and find out who comes out on top.