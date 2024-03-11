×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz updates: GG opts to bat first

In match No. 18 of WPL 2024, Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants will take on Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz. Catch the live updates of the GG vs UPW match here. Get instant updates from the GG vs UPW match here at this blog.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
GG vs UPW live score
GG vs UPW live score | Image: WPL
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz updates: Toss Update
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz updates: How to watch the match live?
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz updates: Venue and timing of the match
7: 03 IST, March 11th 2024

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney won the toss and elects to bat first.

6: 05 IST, March 11th 2024

Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL match on Sports 18. The match will simultaneously live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website.

6: 01 IST, March 11th 2024

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST.

5: 57 IST, March 11th 2024

Good evening folks, welcome to yet another action-filled phase of WPL action. Today, GG and UPW will lock horns. It is a must win game for UPW as they are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs. Gujarat on the other hand are at the bottom of the standings and out of the playoffs contention. Thus, Giants could spoil the party of UP today. An intriguing contest is lined up, so, let's look forward to the action and find out who comes out on top.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

