WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz updates: Half the side back in the hut
In match No. 18 of WPL 2024, Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants will take on Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz. Catch the live updates of the GG vs UPW match here. Get instant updates from the GG vs UPW match here at this blog.
10: 00 IST, March 11th 2024
UPW are 5 down at 58 after 11.5 overs. Deepti Sharma remains the lone warrior.
9: 16 IST, March 11th 2024
Chaos in the UPW camp as three wickets have fallen off. UPW-9/3 after 1.4 overs.
9: 01 IST, March 11th 2024
Gujarat Giants have put on 152/8 after 20 overs. UP Warriorz need 153 to win the match.
8: 45 IST, March 11th 2024
Gujarat Giants are 120/7 after 18 overs.
8: 29 IST, March 11th 2024
Gujarat Giants have lost two wickets in quick succession. The team however has crossed the 100-run mark. GG-102/4 after 14 overs.
8: 13 IST, March 11th 2024
Gujarat Giants are 70/2 after 10 overs. Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield are in the middle.
7: 33 IST, March 11th 2024
Laura Wolvaardt and GG off the mark with a boundary. GG is 4/0 after the first over.
7: 03 IST, March 11th 2024
Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney won the toss and elects to bat first.
6: 05 IST, March 11th 2024
Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL match on Sports 18. The match will simultaneously live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website.
6: 01 IST, March 11th 2024
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST.
5: 57 IST, March 11th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to yet another action-filled phase of WPL action. Today, GG and UPW will lock horns. It is a must win game for UPW as they are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs. Gujarat on the other hand are at the bottom of the standings and out of the playoffs contention. Thus, Giants could spoil the party of UP today. An intriguing contest is lined up, so, let's look forward to the action and find out who comes out on top.
