Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Another BIG BLOW to Gujarat Titans after Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya setbacks before IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans' key wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will be absent for the IPL 2024 matches against MI and CSK.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya
Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya | Image:IPL/BCCI
In the IPL match on March 24 at 7:30 PM, Gujarat Titans will face the Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans’s squad, led by Shubman Gill, features a mix of talented batsmen and bowlers. The match at Narendra Modi Stadium promises an exciting T20 clash, with the likes of David Miller and Rashid Khan in action. This match is gonna be one of the most interesting matches as, Gujarat will face off against their former captain, Hardik Pandya, who returned to MI last year.

Matthew Wade will be missing the first two matches of the IPL for Gujarat Titans

Matthew Wade's absence will be felt by Gujarat Titans in the initial stages of IPL 2024, with the wicketkeeper-batsman committed to playing in the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania from March 21 to 25. The IPL is set to commence on March 22, coinciding with the crucial domestic fixture. As a result, Wade will miss at least the first two matches for Gujarat Titans. Their opening clash against Mumbai Indians on March 25 and the subsequent game against the Chennai Super Kings on March 27 will proceed without Wade's participation. However, there is a possibility that the left-hander could make himself available for selection in the Titans' third IPL encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 31.

"He's spoken with his IPL franchise and they're happy to allow him to stay here, which probably equates to him potentially missing their first game," Tasmania head coach Jeff Vaughan told reporters in Hobart.

"We feel very fortunate to have someone of Matt's ilk coming back into our group, and his experience and his performances at the back end of our season," said Vaughan.\

Wade was part of GT's title-winning run in IPL 2022 where he played 10 matches, scoring 157 runs at a strike rate of 113.

But the 36-year-old did not play a single match in the previous edition as Wriddhiman Saha was preferred for the role of wicketkeeper-batter. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

