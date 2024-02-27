Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 01:11 IST

It's controversial/ Hanuma Vihari controversy explained: What happened with Indian Test cricketer?

Hanuma Vihari's recent social media posts made startling claims, suggesting that he was compelled to resign from his captaincy during Ranji Trophy 2024.

Vishal Tiwari
Hanuma Vihari
Hanuma Vihari | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari finds himself embroiled in controversy with his home state cricket board, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA). He has levied serious accusations against the ACA regarding his abrupt resignation from the captaincy of the Andhra Pradesh Cricket team in January. 

Also Read: SEE PIC | Virat Kohli spotted with daughter Vamika in London cafe after welcoming son Akaay

What happened with Hanuma Vihari?

Regarding Hanuma Vihari's departure from the Andhra Pradesh state team, following the match, the cricketer took to social media to share his reflections on the season, accompanied by some unsettling accusations. Earlier in January, Vihari unexpectedly relinquished his captaincy role without providing a reason, paving the way for Ricky Bhui to take charge as the new skipper.

Hanuma Vihari's recent social media posts on Monday made startling claims, suggesting that he was compelled to resign from his captaincy during the Ranji Trophy 2024 by the state cricket association, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA). He alleged that this decision was influenced by an incident where he raised his voice at a fellow squad member. 

Vihari further asserted that the said player, in turn, lodged a complaint with his father, a prominent local politician, who exerted pressure on the association to force Vihari to step down.

Subsequently, KN Prudhviraj, a member of the Andhra Pradesh cricket team who has not yet debuted in first-class cricket, emerged on social media identifying himself as the player involved in the exchange of words with Hanuma Vihari.

KN Prudhviraj made some counter-allegations in response to Vihari's latest revelations. He alleged that Vihari attacked him at a personal level and used vulgar language. Prudhviraj also accused Vihari of misusing his position as India's Test cricketer.  

“I am that guy you are searching in that comment box. Whatever you guys heard is absolutely false, no one is higher than the game and my self-respect is much bigger than anything. Personal attacks and vulgar language is unacceptable in any platform. Everyone in the team knows what has happened that day. Play this sympathy games, however you want,” KN Prudhviraj wrote in his post. 

Also Read: WATCH | English guy touches soul of Indian fans as he plays 'Kal Ho Na Ho' on trumpet in Ranchi

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has launched an investigation into the situation, asserting that their decision to relieve Vihari of his captaincy duties was prompted by considerations regarding his status as a potential Indian cricket prospect. 

ACA suggests that concerns about Vihari's potential unavailability during the season influenced the decision. ACA also claims that several members of the support staff also complained about Vihari's conduct during the Ranji Trophy season. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 01:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

