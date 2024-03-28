Advertisement

India batsman Hanuma Vihari has denied the Andhra Cricket Association's (ACA) claim that he did not react to a show-cause letter. Vihari had lashed out during the 2023-24 Ranji season, claiming that political influence cost him his captaincy and that "he would never play for Andhra again". On March 25, the ACA wrote Vihari an email requesting an explanation of his statements.

Bemused Hanuma Vihari says he wants to play for another team

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Vihari noted that he had "put out the facts" concerning the "unfair" punishment meted out to him.

"I want to move out and play for another team. I've asked ACA for a no-objection certificate. I'm awaiting a response," Vihari told ESPNcricinfo.

On Thursday afternoon, PTI reported that the ACA had delivered the notice, about a month after Vihari objected to how he was removed as Andhra captain, and that he had yet to answer.

"Yes, we have served him a show-cause notice and we are awaiting his reply," an ACA official told PTI on condition of anonymity. "This is just to find what made him react the way he did last month. He has not reached out to us, so this is a chance for him to come out with his grievances.

"After all, we value Vihari and his contributions to the growth of state cricket as he has played a big part in Andhra going up in the ranks in domestic cricket."

‘Flying kisses’ and the ‘Hit’ man show awaits at the Uppal stadium tonight!@ashishreddy_9 pic.twitter.com/LUZ1HIlEeU — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) March 27, 2024

Hanuma Vihari forced to step down as captain

On February 26, Vihari stated that he will "never play for Andhra" again, claiming that the treatment he experienced from the ACA during the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy had left him "humiliated". He spoke just after Andhra Pradesh lost their quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh by four runs.

Vihari claimed in an Instagram post that he was compelled to step down as captain during Andhra Pradesh's opening-round game against Bengal in January. At the time, he cited "personal reasons" for the decision, but on Saturday, he revealed that the association took "action" against him due to political meddling.

I was captain in the first game against Bengal, and during the game, I shouted at 17th player, and he complained to his dad (who is a politician)," Vihari wrote. "His dad in return asked the association to take action against me. Although we chased 410 against last year's finalists Bengal [for a first-innings lead], I was asked to resign from captaincy without any fault of mine.

"I never said anything on a personal note to the player, but the association thought the player was more important than the guy who gave his body on the line last year and batted left-handed, took Andhra to the knockouts five times in the last seven years and played for India in 16 Tests."

The ACA issued a statement later on the same day, stating questioning his demeanor. "It has come to our attention that Mr Vihari personally verbally abused a specific player during the Bengal Ranji game in front of everyone," the statement said. "The affected player filed an official complaint with the ACA."

