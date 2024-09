Published 13:00 IST, September 28th 2024

Harare Bolts, Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers, NYS Lagos, and Cape Town Samp Army in Knockouts of Zim Afro T10

Up next, in Qualifier 1, the Harare Bolts will play the Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers, and in the Eliminator, the NYS Lagos come up against the Cape Town Samp Army.