Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh Set to Blitz Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy has joined forces with Star Sports to bring you iconic matchups from March 8th to 19th, 2024, at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy.

Republic Sports Desk
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh | Image:Harbhajansingh/instagram
  • 2 min read
The Legends Cricket Trophy, the premier cricket extravaganza uniting iconic players in a thrilling new tournament, proudly announces Star Sports as its official broadcast partner for its upcoming tournament. Set to take place from March 8th to 19th, 2024, at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, the event promises fans across the globe a chance to witness cricketing excellence!

Legends Cricket Trophy has joined forces with Star Sports to bring you iconic matchups from March 8th to 19th, 2024, at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. This premier cricket extravaganza will showcase the best of the best in a dynamic 90-ball format, injecting an electrifying pace into the game. With legendary players like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and more in action, the tournament promises to reignite cherished rivalries and celebrate cricketing excellence.

Spanning 12 days and featuring 7 teams battling it out in 22 matches, this tournament offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite players in action once again on Star Sports.

Shavain Sharma, Director of Legends Cricket Trophy, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to have Star Sports on board as our broadcaster for the upcoming tournament. With their extensive reach and expertise in sports broadcasting, we are confident that they will bring the excitement and drama of the Legends Cricket Trophy to cricket fans across the world."

Harry Griffith, Executive Director of Syndication and Acquisition – Sports at Disney Star, added, "We are thrilled to announce our association with the Legends Cricket Trophy. At Star Sports, we take pride in offering cricket fans unparalleled experiences and unforgettable moments. With this tournament, featuring top-notch legends and cutting-edge broadcast technology, we aim to elevate the viewing experience through our distinctive storytelling and programming."

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sri Lanka, this cricket showdown promises a unique and enthralling experience as the cricketing legends showcase their prowess on the vibrant fields of the cricket-loving nation. The partnership between Legends Cricket Trophy and Star Sports ensures that fans worldwide can enjoy every moment of the action, thanks to Star Sports' extensive global network and cutting-edge broadcasting technology. This collaboration guarantees an unparalleled viewing experience, bringing the excitement and drama of the Legends Cricket Trophy directly to cricket enthusiasts across the globe.

For more information and updates on the Legends Cricket Trophy, visit lct20.com. And remember, catch all the action exclusively on Star Sports!

Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

