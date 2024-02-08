Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Harbhajan Singh names Hardik Pandya's alternative as India's allrounder: 'Difficult to ignore him'

Harbhajan Singh, visibly impressed with the player's skills, voiced his support for the all-rounder to become India's enduring pace bowling option.

Vishal Tiwari
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following his stellar display of all-round prowess during the 1st T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Shivam Dube earned accolades from none other than India's legendary bowler, Harbhajan Singh. India clinched a convincing 6-wicket victory in the series opener, with Dube's outstanding performance earning him the 'Player of the Match' award.

3 things you need to know

  • Shivam Dube plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL
  • Hardik Pandya suffered an injury during the ODI World Cup
  • Hardik Pandya has been out of action since the injury

Harbhajan Singh backs Shivam Dube to replace Hardik Pandya

The 30-year-old showcased his versatility by delivering an unbeaten 60 runs from 40 deliveries and contributing with the ball, registering an economical spell of 9 runs and securing a wicket in his 2 overs.

Harbhajan Singh, visibly impressed with Shivam Dube's multifaceted skills, voiced his support for the all-rounder to become India's enduring pace bowling option. Singh emphasized that Dube's consistent performance in the series could make him a formidable contender for the national side. 

"One major change that I saw in Shivam Dube was his bowling pace. He has added a bit of it to his bowling now. His pace has definitely improved, and he has clearly worked on his fitness. He could be the long-term pace bowling all-rounder that India are looking for. If Shivam Dube scores runs in the remaining matches as well, it will be difficult to ignore him," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, followed by the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), serves as a crucial platform for Indian players to hone their skills and solidify their positions ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled in the USA and West Indies from June 1. 


 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

