Updated February 26th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Die-Hard Hardik Pandya fan goes viral for getting Indian cricketer's image TATTOOED on arm - WATCH

Hardik Pandya will next be seen during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will be captaining Mumbai Indians.

Vishal Tiwari
Hardik Pandya's fan gets a tattoo inked on his arm
Hardik Pandya's fan gets a tattoo inked on his arm | Image:AP/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a testament to the undying devotion of sports fans, a video has surfaced on social media capturing the extraordinary dedication of a Hardik Pandya supporter. The footage, which has swiftly gone viral, showcases the fan undergoing the process of getting a lifelike tattoo of the Indian cricket sensation emblazoned onto his arm.

Hardik Pandya's fan gets his image tattooed on his arm

The clip, shared across various platforms, depicts the fan seated in a tattoo parlor, brimming with anticipation and excitement. With unwavering resolve, he watches as the skilled artist meticulously etches Pandya's likeness onto his skin, showcasing every detail of the cricketer's features with precision and care.

The video quickly gained traction online, garnering a flurry of reactions from netizens who marveled at the fan's dedication. Social media platforms were inundated with comments applauding his unwavering loyalty and expressing awe at the intricacy of the tattoo.

Hardik Pandya, known for his dynamic performances on the cricket field and charismatic persona off it, has amassed a legion of devoted followers throughout his career. His success across various levels have earned him a special place in the hearts of fans, both in India and around the globe.

Hardik Pandya injured himself while playing for India at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He sustained an injury on his ankle during a match against Bangladesh. Hardik was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament and has since been recovering from the injury. 

Hardik Pandya will next be seen during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will be captaining Mumbai Indians. Hardik was part of Gujarat Titans from IPL 2022 to 2023 but has been bought back by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. 

Hardik Pandya has replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the franchise, showing a transitional shift in MI's thinking. 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

