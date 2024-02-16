Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Hardik Pandya is 'BACK AT IT', decks up for training session ahead of T20 World Cup, IPL 2024 season

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a successful return to the nets as he takes up some training ahead of the T20 World Cup, IPL 2024 season.

Pavitra Shome
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya during a practice session | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After the India vs England Test series, the players and fans will gear up for hyped-up T20 action as the Indian Premier League will reportedly commence in March 2024, leading up to the T20 World Cup from June 1st, 20-24 in the US and West Indies. Ahead of the premier cricket tournaments, Hardik Pandya has sprung back into action and has featured himself training in the nets to keep himself decked up for the marquee events.

Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya gears up, looks ready for action ahead of T20 CWC, IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya has seemingly healed up pretty well as he has returned to some training to prepare himself for some top-tier action. In a video shared by the star-all-rounder on his Instagram page, Pandya is seen sweating it out on the ground and has been preparing to face the ball, and he also smacked some of his trademark shots while in the nets. 

Advertisement

All-Rounder Pandya also left a caption on the Instagram post, saying 'Back at it.'

Hardik Pandya was last in action at India's campaign in the ODI World Cup. The star all-rounder sustained an ankle injury and was taken off from the squad till the end of the tournament. Since then, several series have taken place, but Pandya was not seen anywhere. Be it the South Africa tour or the Afghanistan series; He missed out on all of them, leading to Suryakumar Yadav stepping up as his replacement. 

Also Read: 'Rohit is one of them': Naseer Hussain APPLAUDS skipper Rohit Sharma's grit amid Kohli's absence

Advertisement

Notably, Hardik Pandya has been responsible for the early IPL 2024 buzz, as he was traded from Gujarat Titans to his boyhood franchise, Mumbai Indians, in a sensational move. He also took over Rohit Sharma as the captain of the IPL franchise, which attracted intense criticism and speculation regarding a possible rift between the newly appointed and the former skipper.

On Wednesday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed at an event in Rajkot that Rohit Sharma will be the one leading the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup 2024. It is indeed colossal, given that Hardik Pandya is the one who regularly leads the T20I squad. But India will be under Rohit's captaincy in the T20 CWC, and the chances of winning the title are at an all-time high. 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

11 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

12 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

12 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

12 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

12 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

12 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

13 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

13 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

13 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

15 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. M&M shares jump after supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. India News7 minutes ago

  3. BYD plans to launch third EV in India

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: BJP Probe Panel Enroute Sandeshkhali Stopped by Bengal Police

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo