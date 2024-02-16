Advertisement

After the India vs England Test series, the players and fans will gear up for hyped-up T20 action as the Indian Premier League will reportedly commence in March 2024, leading up to the T20 World Cup from June 1st, 20-24 in the US and West Indies. Ahead of the premier cricket tournaments, Hardik Pandya has sprung back into action and has featured himself training in the nets to keep himself decked up for the marquee events.

Hardik Pandya gears up, looks ready for action ahead of T20 CWC, IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya has seemingly healed up pretty well as he has returned to some training to prepare himself for some top-tier action. In a video shared by the star-all-rounder on his Instagram page, Pandya is seen sweating it out on the ground and has been preparing to face the ball, and he also smacked some of his trademark shots while in the nets.

All-Rounder Pandya also left a caption on the Instagram post, saying 'Back at it.'

Hardik Pandya was last in action at India's campaign in the ODI World Cup. The star all-rounder sustained an ankle injury and was taken off from the squad till the end of the tournament. Since then, several series have taken place, but Pandya was not seen anywhere. Be it the South Africa tour or the Afghanistan series; He missed out on all of them, leading to Suryakumar Yadav stepping up as his replacement.

Notably, Hardik Pandya has been responsible for the early IPL 2024 buzz, as he was traded from Gujarat Titans to his boyhood franchise, Mumbai Indians, in a sensational move. He also took over Rohit Sharma as the captain of the IPL franchise, which attracted intense criticism and speculation regarding a possible rift between the newly appointed and the former skipper.

On Wednesday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed at an event in Rajkot that Rohit Sharma will be the one leading the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup 2024. It is indeed colossal, given that Hardik Pandya is the one who regularly leads the T20I squad. But India will be under Rohit's captaincy in the T20 CWC, and the chances of winning the title are at an all-time high.