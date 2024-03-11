Advertisement

After a dramatic return to the Mumbai Indians squad, taking over the captaincy role from Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya has officially arrived at the MI's pre-season camp and kicked things off in a sacred way. Pandya returned home on a religious note, setting up a mandir inside the team's dressing facility upon his arrival. The IPL 2024 will kick off from March 22, 2024.

Hardik Pandya enters MI pre-season camp

The Mumbai Indians shared a video commemorating their captain's return on their social media handle. Hardik entered in style, wearing a Mumbai Indians training shirt and carrying his kitbags. The video's highlight was Hardik setting up a mandir within the team's dressing area. Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher also participated in the holy rite, smashing the coconut on the floor.

Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of the Mumbai Indians in December 2023. On December 15, just four days before the IPL 2024 mini-auction, the franchise confirmed its decision. Hardik was traded from the Gujarat Giants to the Mumbai Indians in a historic move. Hardik, who was not retained by the franchise at the IPL 2022 auction, was named captain of the Gujarat Giants.

Hardik Pandya as a captain

He guided the team to a title win in their first season of IPL 2022, while the franchise finished as runners-up in IPL 2023 after losing to the Chennai Super Kings in the final. Mumbai Indians will be hopeful that the talented all-rounder can demonstrate his captaincy abilities for them as well. Hardik has been out of competitive cricket since suffering an ankle injury during India's ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on October 19. Since then, the all-rounder has been working hard to make his recovery, and he will soon be back on the cricket pitch. The Mumbai Indians will play their first match of the competition against the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Giants on March 24, Sunday.