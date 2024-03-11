×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Hardik Pandya joins IPL 2024 pre-season camp, sets up Mandir inside MI dressing room- WATCH

Hardik Pandya returns to the MI camp, joining pre-season training and sets up a mandir inside the dressing facility. IPL 2024 will begin from March 22, 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya | Image:MI/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After a dramatic return to the Mumbai Indians squad, taking over the captaincy role from Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya has officially arrived at the MI's pre-season camp and kicked things off in a sacred way. Pandya returned home on a religious note, setting up a mandir inside the team's dressing facility upon his arrival. The IPL 2024 will kick off from March 22, 2024.

Also Read | RCB IPL 2024 Match List: Full Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya enters MI pre-season camp

The Mumbai Indians shared a video commemorating their captain's return on their social media handle. Hardik entered in style, wearing a Mumbai Indians training shirt and carrying his kitbags. The video's highlight was Hardik setting up a mandir within the team's dressing area. Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher also participated in the holy rite, smashing the coconut on the floor.

Advertisement

Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of the Mumbai Indians in December 2023. On December 15, just four days before the IPL 2024 mini-auction, the franchise confirmed its decision. Hardik was traded from the Gujarat Giants to the Mumbai Indians in a historic move. Hardik, who was not retained by the franchise at the IPL 2022 auction, was named captain of the Gujarat Giants.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ex-Pakistan cricketer drops first reaction to PM Modi implementing CAA

Hardik Pandya as a captain

He guided the team to a title win in their first season of IPL 2022, while the franchise finished as runners-up in IPL 2023 after losing to the Chennai Super Kings in the final. Mumbai Indians will be hopeful that the talented all-rounder can demonstrate his captaincy abilities for them as well. Hardik has been out of competitive cricket since suffering an ankle injury during India's ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on October 19. Since then, the all-rounder has been working hard to make his recovery, and he will soon be back on the cricket pitch. The Mumbai Indians will play their first match of the competition against the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Giants on March 24, Sunday.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

33 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

41 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

an hour ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

an hour ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

an hour ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul to Contest From Chhindwara: Reports

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 GG vs UPW live score: Deepti Sharma turned the tables

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Vivek Agnihotri Reviews Ravi Kishan Starrer Maamla Legal Hai

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Inside Pulkit-Kriti's Dreamy Wedding Venue In Delhi NCR

    Galleries15 minutes ago

  5. Andhra CID Files Chargesheet Against TDP Chief, Others in Land Scam Case

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo