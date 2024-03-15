Advertisement

After sustaining an excruciating ankle injury during the ICC ODI World Cup 2024, Hardik Pandya has recovered and is ready to roar in the IPL 2024. The effervescent all-rounder will captain the Mumbai Indians squad this season and will derive major attention as fans would be intrigued about witnessing Pandya back in MI. However, there is a section of individuals as well, who is not pleased with Pandya's ways and chastise him for not playing all three formats.

Praveen Kumar's sharp take on Hardik Pandya

Former India bowler, Praveen Kumar, who is known for his blatant views has addressed the Hardik Pandya situation and criticised the player for disregarding the needs of the country and continuing to play only one format. According to Kumar, there are no different rules for Pandya and BCCI should hand him a directive.

Did Hardik Pandya descend from the moon? He has to play too. Why are there different rules for him? The BCCI should give him the ultimatum too. Why would you play just the domestic T20 tournament? Play all three formats. Or have you played 60-70 Test matches that you will just play T20? The country needs you.) Kumar said on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

Hardik Pandya across formats

In the past, Hardik Pandya has expressed his timid attitude towards Test cricket. The player hasn't featured in the longest format of the game since 2018 and since he is not taking part in the domestic tournaments as well, he is apparently not in the scheme of things as well at the moment. As for ODIs, Pandya is considered a vital piece of the puzzle, however, the injuries and back issues have limited his role in the format. Thus, considering his growth in the IPL over the years, T20 can be taken as the default ground of Hardik Pandya.