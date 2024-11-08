'What The Hell Is He Doing?': Hardik Pandya Slammed For Disrespecting Indian National Anthem

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has faced criticism for his behavior during the Indian national anthem before the first T20I match against South Africa in Durban. Pandya, along with teammates Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh, was seen fooling around and chuckling during the anthem, which led to a backlash on social media.

Did Hardik Pandya disrespect the Indian national anthem?

Viewers took to social media to express their disappointment and anger, with some calling it "disrespectful" and "unacceptable" behavior. India and South Africa are currently engaged in the first T20I of their four-match series at Kingsmead, Durban.

It's important to note that a technical issue caused the national anthem to stop playing suddenly, which may have contributed to the players' reaction. A few netizens pointed out the issue on social media.

While the sudden stoppage of the national anthem due to a technical issue may have caused confusion, it is absolutely inexcusable for the players to laugh or fool around during the sacred song. The national anthem is a symbol of national pride, and it demands utmost respect and dignity. Laughing or making light of it, even in the face of a technical glitch, is unacceptable behavior. The players should have maintained a somber and respectful demeanor throughout the anthem, regardless of any interruptions or technical issues.

What the hell was Hardik Pandya doing during National Anthem? 😡😡 #IndvsSA — Shubham Agrawal (@betterbadbeing) November 8, 2024

Technical issues while playing India national anthem at South Africa #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/zERCrEi3DV — Mr.Perfect 🗿 (@gotnochills007) November 8, 2024

As far as the first T20I between India and South Africa is concerned, Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against Suryakumar Yadav 's side.

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy