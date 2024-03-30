×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

'Have the decency to inform': Shaheen Afridi UPSET with PCB over his removal as Pakistan T20 skipper

Disappointed that he was not involved in discussions concerning Pakistan cricket and his future as T20 skipper, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi may step down.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shaheen Afridi questions PCB's decision
Shaheen Afridi questions PCB's decision | Image:ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Flashback five months, when Shaheen Afridi was given the captaincy helm of Pakistan's T20 team, there was a mood of optimism in Pakistan cricket. It was seen as a welcoming decision, a move that was supposed to promote young leadership. However, things have changed drastically during the period, and Afridi may step down as the captain soon. Moreover, what comes as an outrageous update is that Shaheen wasn't even consulted by PCB before going ahead with important decisions. 

Also Read | Lucknow Super Giants sign New Zealand speedster as replacement for David

Advertisement

Shaheen Afridi not happy with PCB's attitude

Disappointed that he was not involved in discussions concerning Pakistan cricket and his future as T20 skipper, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is contemplating stepping down as captain.

Advertisement

A well-informed source close to Shaheen said that the bowler was upset that not even once the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi or the national selectors have spoken to him about their future plans as far as the captaincy or appointment of coaches is concerned.

"Shaheen is rightly upset as being the national T20 captain he expected that even if the board/selectors wanted to remove him they have the decency to also inform him of the reasons behind this and keep him in the loop about everything," the source said.

Advertisement

The source said Shaheen was disappointed that he was not kept in loop as the PCB chief held discussions with the national selectors and Babar Azam this week to discuss the T20 World Cup, appointment of coaches and captaincy.

Advertisement

"Shaheen believes that if the Board wants to remove him they should have informed him by now as he is even willing to step down himself. In fact now he has been advised by some of his close ones to do this and step away from all the chaos and confusion being caused by the Board," the source said.

Shaheen was named T20 captain after the World Cup in India last November when Zaka Ashraf was heading the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Advertisement

Shaheen's appointment was made based on his ability to lead the Lahore Qalandars franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to two successive titles.

But after being named captain, Shaheen lost the T20 series in New Zealand 1-4 and also couldn’t repeat his magic with Qalandars as they finished at the bottom of the table in the recent PSL.

Advertisement

Shaheen, who is in the training camp in Kakul under the supervision of Army trainers is expected to hold frank talks with other senior players including Babar, Muhammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman on the captaincy issue and then make a final call himself.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision

Worst DRS of the decade?

a minute ago
Lemon Granita

Refreshing Desserts

5 minutes ago
Fish

Protein-Rich Foods

6 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Noida Shocker

10 minutes ago
Peacelily Plant

Plants To Remove Dust

10 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

12 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

13 minutes ago
Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Damage Due To Unseasonal Showers

Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat

14 minutes ago
YUVA

Yuva Box Office Day 1

14 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul vs Tyson new rules

14 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

15 minutes ago
Neha Bhasin

Neha Stuns In Denims

16 minutes ago
Mannara Chopra

Mannara Celebrates B'day

18 minutes ago
Police officers standing guard outside the Peruvian President's house during the raid on Saturday.

Peru Prez House Raid

19 minutes ago
Breaking: Several hostages held in Dutch town of Ede evacuated

Hostages Dutch Town Ede

19 minutes ago
Government hikes wheat MSP

Punjab farmer woes

20 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

28 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya, Video Viral

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Woman Asks Blinkit To Deliver Cricketer Shubman Gill To Her Address

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo