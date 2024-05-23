Advertisement

There has been a lot of talk about the Indian Cricket Team's head coach post as the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 approaches. Evidently, a lot of speculation about the next person in line for the role since Rahul Dravid intends to leave. Numerous names have surfaced as potential candidates to assume leadership of the Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma. A large number of names are being considered, along with international stars. Former Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower, who visited India for the 2024 Indian Premier League, has declared that he will not be putting in an application to coach the Indian Cricket Team.

Andy Flower says he will not apply for Indian Cricket Team coach job, says he will focus on franchise leagues

Andy Flower, a former cricket player from Zimbabwe who led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, has stated that he has no plans to apply for the soon-to-be-open head coach position for the India Men's team. As the England team's coach, Flower led his team to a commanding victory against India in a Test series back in 2012. However, he is not interested in applying for the job because he wants to get involved in the franchise leagues.

"I haven't applied. I won't be applying. I am happy with my involvement in the franchise game at the moment.

South Africa's Faf du Plessis and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower chat ahead of an IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Image: BCCI



"It's fascinating stuff and I'm working with some amazing organisations so I'm really happy with that at the moment," the 56-year Flower said at a press conference.

Andy Flower was one of the names being floated as the next head coach of the Indian cricket team. Justin Langer, Stephen Fleming, and other well-known names are also included. Ricky Ponting has previously stated that he is not inclined to apply since he is not interested in altering his way of life. Although neither the BCCI nor the former India opener Gautam Gambhir have confirmed the news, it is thought that he has been contacted. It is unknown who would succeed Dravid in his position.