In an exciting first T20I encounter in Punjab, India defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets with 15 balls to spare. With his all-round contribution of 1/9 (2) and an unbeaten 60* (40), Player of the Match, Shivam Dube helped India knock down Afghanistan's total of 158/5. The stage is set for an explosive battle when India takes on Afghanistan in the second T20I match on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. With India leading the series 1-0, both teams will be eager to put up a strong showing, ensuring another exciting match as ‌star batter Virat Kohli will be seen in action in his first T20I match after 14 months.

3 things you need to know

India’s main focus will be the T20 World Cup in June in the USA and the West Indies

Virat Kohli will return to the Indian squad after missing the 1st T20I vs AFG

India will play its 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday

Suresh Raina believes that Virat Kohli does not need to change his batting approach for the T20 World Cup

Suresh Raina believes Virat Kohli should stick with his present batting approach when he returns to India's T20I squad. On Thursday, the Men in Blue defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the first T20I in a three-match series at Mohali. Kohli was away from the game owing to personal circumstances, but he is expected to return to the playing XI for the second match, which is set for Sunday in Indore. During a discussion on JioCinema, Raina was asked if Kohli should adopt a more aggressive style in T20Is. Raina responded with his point of view:

“He always has an attacking mindset, the way he controls the innings. 20 overs is a big format. People feel it is a very short format but you still need to play 20 overs. We will be playing the World Cup in the Caribbean and America, the wickets will be slightly challenging. They will be slightly spin-friendly and slow.” "India have won 17 of their last 19 matches while chasing when Kohli was there. When you chase, you do the calculations in your mind, and that's why he is called a chase master. He will show intent but if Virat Kohli even stands there for 20 overs, 225-230 will be scored."

How has Virat Kohli performed for India in the T20I format so far?

The Delhi-born batsman has built up a strong record in T20 Internationals, scoring 4008 runs in 115 appearances with an outstanding average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 137.96. Notably, in T20I run chases, he has demonstrated exceptional competence, collecting 1983 runs in 45 innings at an amazing average of 73.44 and a fearsome strike rate of 136.47. He made his last T20I appearance for India in the semifinal match against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup.