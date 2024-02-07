Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:05 IST

'He can become Muttiah Muralitharan against India': Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid warned

The 2nd Test match is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam from February 2 to 6. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch is prepared for the game.

Vishal Tiwari
Muttiah Muralitharan reacts after taking a wicket
Muttiah Muralitharan reacts after taking a wicket | Image:AP
England humiliated India in the first Test match in Hyderabad by 28 runs. The Ben Stokes-led side came from behind to secure the game in their favour and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match contest. The second Test match is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam from February 2 to 6. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch is prepared for the second Test. 

3 things you need to know

  • After dominating England for three days, India lost control of the match in the final day
  • Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley played crucial roles in England's victory in the 1st Test
  • All eyes will now be on the surface where the 2nd Test is slated to be played

Also Read: FACT CHECK: Virat Kohli's absence from IND vs ENG Tests due to mother's ill-health? Here's the truth

Aakash Chopra on 2nd Test

According to Aakash Chopra, the Indian team should resist the temptation of preparing a spin-friendly track for the second Test match in Visakhapatnam. Given the absence of experienced players in the batting unit and the current lack of form in players like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, Chopra believes that relying on a spinning surface might not be the best strategy to counter England's spin attack, despite their relative inexperience.

A light-hearted remark from the cricket expert suggested that on a rank-turner, India might witness Joe Root bowling like the legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, while someone like Hartley could transform into a Bishan Singh Bedi. The comment added a touch of humor to the discussion about pitch conditions and their potential impact on the upcoming Test matches.

"There is a problem with self-doubt. If we prepare a good pitch, they [England] play better than us. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are in poor form. We do not have Rahul. Virat Kohli was already absent. Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder is also not there. Suddenly, you are stuck," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"I feel they should play on a good pitch. Don't get overexcited and go for a turning pitch. Your batters do not have form. In such a situation, the spinners of both sides become equally effective. They do not have accuracy, but how does it matter? Tom Hartley begins bowling like Bishan Bedi and Joe Root becomes Muttiah Muralitharan," he added.

In the 2021 four-match Test series, India faced a defeat in the first Test in Chennai, where Joe Root showcased his skills on a flat deck by scoring a double century. However, the Indian team bounced back by winning the next three Tests, resorting to pitches that heavily favored spinners.

 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:05 IST

