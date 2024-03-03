English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 19:02 IST

'He could miss out': Michael Vaughan's Bold Statement on Jonny Bairstow Ahead of His 100th Test

Michael Vaughan expresses his views on Jonny Bairstow, ahead of the batsman's 100th Test. The 5th India vs England Test will go down as his 100th Test.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Michael Vaughan and Jonny Bairstow
Michael Vaughan and Jonny Bairstow | Image:michaelvaughan/x/AP
The 5th and final Test between India and England will prove to be a momentous one for England's Jonny Bairstow. The aplomb batter will get his 100th Test cap in Dharamshala on March 7, 2024. Bairstow will be the 17th Englishman to attain the feat.

India vs England: Vaughan congratulates Bairstow but doubts his position in the team

Despite being at the edge of the eminent mark, Bairstow receives the flak for not being consistent and is at the end of shrill criticism over the way he has fared in the Indian series. Former England captain, Michael Vaughan is also among the critics. Vaughan has sent his kudos to Bairstow for his potential achievement but at the same time is unsure of the veteran's position post the Dharamshala Test. 

"Jonny Bairstow plays his 100th Test in Dharamsala and I am delighted about that. It’s a great triumph of resilience and, even in terms of sentiment, I believe that if you get to 99 caps you deserve the moment of your 100th. However, you can’t escape that he could miss out on his 101st. He hasn’t played well enough across the 10 Tests he’s been back in the side, especially in India," Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

Aside from Bairstow, Vaughan also mentioned the name of keeper-batsman Ben Foakes and expressed his scepticism over the way he bats. 

"I also look at the ‘keeper, Ben Foakes. He has kept magnificently in India, but I get the sense that he’s not in the inner circle with this setup and that his batting still doesn’t suit them.

"The last Test was a good example: he is great in partnership with a batsman, but struggles kicking on with the tail. Once again, his batting might not be enough however good his keeping is."

India vs England 5th Test: Preview

The series is already done and dusted, as Team India is up with the unassailable lead of 3-1. Thus, the 5th Test is a dead rubber, but Team India would like to finish on a high. While already a few youngsters have made their mark in the series, the upcoming Test could introduce more fresh faces to the scene. For England, they would be seeking a consolation win and would like to enter with the idea that 3-2 is far better than 4-1. Hence, an intriguing contest is in awaits in the scenic spectacle of Dharamshala.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 18:56 IST

