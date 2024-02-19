Advertisement

Aside from the on-field action, teams tend to compete with each other psychologically as well. A psychological edge could affect the entire result of the game as many times it compels the players to act not as per the situation. While sledging is one of the forms through which players try to get under the nerves of each other, but India captain Rohit Sharma has evidently found a unique way.

India vs England: Rohit Sharma makes England fielders wait for 10 extra minutes

On Day 4 of the 3rd India vs England Test, There came a stage when India had garnered a huge lead over England and all the attention was towards the dressing room as a declaration signal was imminent. Yashasvi Jaiswal had completed his double ton, and Sarfaraz Khan had also gone beyond fifty for the second time in the match. At that juncture, Sharma had apparently directed something which was wrongly interpreted by the batters and England players. Thinking that declaration has been called by Rohit they began to trudge back to the pavilion. However, it was a false alarm, as many in their journey, a miffed Rohit Sharma instructed his players to return to the pitch and get on with some more run scoring.

Rohit's decision to delay the declaration beyond the drinks break when England were expecting him to declare has played havoc with England's mindset -Saurav Ganguly



-Captain Rohit Sharma played with Thier Mindset 🐐#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/imSoOM9zgv — Jod Insane (@jod_insane)

Jaiswal and Sarfaraz did what the captain asked but only for a brief period. The eventual declaration came 10 minutes later.

Users on social media think Sharma told the players to head back because he didn't have his shoes on yet. The clip that has gone viral on the internet, features Rohit Sharma gesturing the players to return with one hand and carrying his shoes in the other hand. Thus, this led to the flow of assertions, and speculation regarding whether it was a voluntary call from Rohit Sharma just to get the better of Ben Stokes and Co. psychologically. So, was it really a ploy or it is just an assertion? What do you think?

India vs England: Team India registers its biggest run-margin victory in Tests

Though Rohit Sharma made England fielders perspire for a few more overs, in the end, it only proved to be a further addition to an ocean. Chasing 557, England were never in the game, and after just 40 overs they succumbed to a record-breaking 434-run loss. While there were many contenders, Ravindra Jadeja was chosen as the stand performed for his all-round show and was given the Player of the Match award. With the win, India take a 2-1 lead in the series. The 4th Test will begin on February 23.