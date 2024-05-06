Advertisement

MS Dhoni missed out with the bat for Chennai Super Kings during the PBKS vs CSK match that took place on Sunday. Yet, the 42-year-old was the prime attraction of the night. When he got out on a Golden Duck in the match, the visuals showcased delight on the face of PBKS owner Preity Zinta. However, following the conclusion of the match, she expressed respect for the legendary player.

Preity Zinta answers fan's request regarding MS Dhoni

On Monday, Preity Zinta organised a Q and A session on the social media platform X. The Bollywood actress gave her followers a chance to shoot questions at her and get answers in return. A plethora of queries came in and among the many one that received major traction was regarding MS Dhoni.

The User, possibly a Punjab Kings fan, expressed his desire to witness Dhoni in the PBKS jersey. Replying to him, Preity Zinta seconded him and stated that everyone including her is a fan of him.

Everyone wants him and everyone is his fan including me. Yesterday was bittersweet. I wanted us to win and him to hit some big sixes but we lost and he got out. The only bright spot was our bowlers did so well in restricting them but eventually it was not enough. https://t.co/24QcqGE93i — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta)

Preity Zinta partially also expressed the disappointment of losing the match against Chennai Super Kings.

CSK thrash PBKS by 28 runs

Earlier, PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad continued with his good form and Daryl Mitchell complemented him from the other end. The two put on a 57-run stand, the highest in the innings. PBKS took wickets at regular intervals and as a result, they refrained CSK from pilling up a big total. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for CSK. He contributed 43 runs to the board. Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar emerged as the standout bowlers from PBKS, picking up three wickets apiece.

In reply, PBKS could not get an ideal start. Tushar Deshpande removed the dangerous Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw up front. Following that, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh formed a 53-run stand, but Mitchell Santner broke the partnership. Trouble in the PBKS camp ensued afterwards as Ravindra Jadeja came into the play. Jadeja picked three wickets and impact player Simranjeet Singh also played his part perfectly well, snaring away with two wickets. Consequently, CSK won the match by a big margin of 28 runs.