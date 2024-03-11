×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

'He is going to have to change': Former Australia cricketer's invaluable advice to Yashasvi Jaiswal

Impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal's display against England, former Australia cricketer still urges him to change his game. Know what and why.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
yashasvi jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:bcci
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
While it may go down as one of the usual home series wins for Team India, the concluded 5-match affair against England would be remembered as the juncture, when Yashasvi Jaiswal ended his raw spell and showcased his explosive mettle to the world. Runs flowed in copious quantities from the bat of Jaiswal in the series. The left-hander accumulated a whopping 712 runs in the series, and owing to that, he was adjudged the Player of the Series. 

Brad Hogg's advice to Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal emerging as a standout batter comes as a major impetus for India. The squad was on the lookout for a destructive opener since the end of the Virender Sehwag era, and a decade later the search has apparently ended with Yashasvi Jaiswal. While the fans and experts are excited over the longevity the 22-year-old could render to India, he is still 9 tests old in the Test format and major challenges lie ahead. 

Paying heed to the same, former Australia player Brad Hogg has factored in his views. Disseminating opinion through his YouTube channel, Hogg praised Jaiswal's performance against England, but also gave a heads-up about the potential Aussie caveat. According to former chinaman spinner, Jaiswal would have to bring modifications to his game if he were to find success against Australia in Australia. 

"Jaiswal played exceptionally well. Now how he is going to play when he comes here (Australia), he is going to have to change his game. Maybe look to use the pace while playing hook and pull shots instead of hitting hard. If he is going to be aggressive, he needs to have a new range of shots to his repertoire because of the pace and bounce in the surfaces."

Team India will travel to Australia at the end of the year. A full-fledged 5-match Test series will be played between the two long-term cricket giants.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

