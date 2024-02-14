Advertisement

There will be plenty of action in the 3rd Test between England and India, which is now poised 1-1, from February 15–19. Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and young prospect Devdutt Padikkal are among the notable players in the Indian squad that will face the England team, which also features Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and other players. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host the match, which should be an exciting contest between the two greatest cricket players ever.

Dhruv Jurel dedicates his potential maiden Test appearance to his father

With strong hints that he will start in place of KS Bharat in the third Test of the current five-game series between India and England in Rajkot, Dhruv Jurel is almost ready to make his Test debut. The 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman said before of the crucial match that he will dedicate his first Test cap to his father in recognition of the constant support that he has received throughout his career.

After gaining recognition for his significant contributions with the Rajasthan Royals in the 2023 Indian Premier League, Dhruv Jurel replaced Ishan Kishan in the Test team for the England home series. Despite sitting out the first two Test matches in favour of experienced keeper KS Bharat, there is a lot of talk that India may decide to make a change given Bharat's recent problems at the bat and give Dhruv a chance to show off his abilities.

Dhruv Jurel shown his commitment during India's training session at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot by participating in a rigorous wicketkeeping practice while being closely supervised by skipper Rohit Sharma. After showcasing his skills behind the wickets, Dhruv concentrated on his batting over a long practise session, making a good impression on the squad before the big game. Talking to the BCCI, Dhruv Jurel said:

“If I get the India cap, I would like to dedicate this to my father because he is my hero. Whenever I feel confused, I will talk to him. He guides me. He is my hero,”

𝗗𝗵𝗿𝘂𝘃 𝗝𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗹 - 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀!



Being named in the Test squad 🙂

Day 1 jitters with #TeamIndia 😬

Finding his seat in the bus 🚌



Jurel is a mixed bag of fun & emotions!#INDvENG | @dhruvjurel21 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/WQryiDhdHG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2024

Dhruv Jurel's developing domestic cricket career has benefited greatly from his contributions. He made his Ranji Trophy debut against Vidarbha in the 2022 season, and it was a promising start to a career that quickly solidified his status as a consistent middle-order batsman. He has demonstrated his batting ability in 15 first-class matches, amassing 790 runs at an astounding average of 46.47. Interestingly, he scored five half-centuries and an incredible double-century during his innings, demonstrating his dependability and resilience.

In a lighter time, Dhruv Jurel shared stories and giggles with fellow young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal as they laughed and recalled a terrifying team bus encounter. He added:

"To be honest, I was literally nervous as soon as I got to know that my name is in the Indian cricket team. So I was just worried about where to sit in the bus. I was worried that someone would come to the seat I was sitting and tell me 'this is my seat'. I was literally nervous. I just came up with this strategy that if the bus is leaving at 8, I will come into the bus at 7:59 and see everyone settled before taking the bus,"