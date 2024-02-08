Advertisement

In the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan, India secured a commanding six-wicket victory with 15 balls to spare. Afghanistan set a target of 159 runs, anchored by Mohammad Nabi's 42 and contributions from Azmatullah Omarzai and Ibrahim Zadran. Shivam Dube's stellar all-round performance, claiming 1/9 with the ball and scoring an unbeaten 60 off 40, led India's successful chase. Mujeeb Ur Rahman impressed for Afghanistan with 2/21. India's Jitesh Sharma and Tilak Varma also made notable contributions. Dube was named the Player of the Match for his impactful display. The match took place at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium and was decided in favor of India, who now lead the series 1-0.

3 things you need to know

India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets and 15 balls to spare

Shivam Dube was named the Player of the Match

India leads the T20I series by 1-0

Shivam Dube recalls ‌how MS Dhoni inspired him after being named ‌Player of the Match

MS Dhoni inspired Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube to thrive as a finisher, according to Dube. He, who shared the pitch with Dhoni when playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has developed into a player skilled at striking the ball efficiently, especially in the vital death overs.

On Thursday, January 11, Dube demonstrated his abilities by being named Player of the Match in the first T20I against Afghanistan at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Dube, who is undefeated on 60 runs off 40 balls with five fours and two sixes, was instrumental in India's victorious chase of 159 with 15 balls to spare. Speaking on Jio Cinema, Shivam Dube said:

“It felt very good to get a good opportunity. I was keeping myself ready to not miss an opportunity. When I came to bat, I wanted to finish the match. I learned it from Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), I wanted to finish the match well,” “I always keep talking to Mahi bhai. He is such a big legend. I always keep learning from him, by seeing him and observing him. He has told me a couple of things about my game. He always rates me, saying I play well. If he rates me, then that gives me motivation to keep playing well. Because of which, my confidence is very high,”

Shivam Dube, The Star. 🇮🇳



- Dube won the Player of the match in his return match for India. pic.twitter.com/0IVsaGXxbC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2024

Shivam Dube was decent with his bowling against Afghanistan in the 1st T20I

Shivam Dube also emphasised his commitment to improving his bowling abilities. He had a huge impact in the first T20I by capturing the key wicket of opposing skipper Ibrahim Zadran, finishing with statistics of 2-0-9-1. Reflecting on his bowling development, Dube mentioned,

“In terms of my bowling, like you (Suresh Raina) said, it doesn't come overnight.”

Team India is scheduled to play the second Twenty20 International at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14, after winning the first Twenty20 International by six wickets.