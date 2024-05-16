Guess the name of the cricketer, who may ho down as the most ill-fated. | Image:X/AP

Advertisement

The success of a cricketer is often judged on two parameters, how he has performed as an individual during his career and how many trophies he has won with the team. Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni, etc. are a few of the names who have attained the desired output in both accounts. However, on the other side of things, there is a throng who have thrived in one category but longed for the other. A fan on social media has un-earthed one such player, who represents exceptional statistics as a batsman, but when it comes to winning trophies there is a huge blank that could never be filled.

Also Read | Sam Curran reveals how PBKS committed big mistake in IPL 2024

Advertisement

He played 33 tournaments yet does not have a team trophy! Guess who this player is?

This player has featured in 3 ODI World Cups, 6 T20 World Cups, and 3 Champions Trophies for his country. He used to be the batting general for an IPL franchise and was a constant in the IPL for 14 seasons, playing for two sides only during his tenure. He has also been a part of PSL, BBL, BPL, MSL, and PSL for one season, moreover, graced the non-functional CLT20 twice. In totality, he played 33 tournaments, yet could not get on the trophy-winning side even once. Who this player is?

Advertisement

Also Read | SL orders seizure of passports of Indian nationals over fixing charges

Used to play for RCB and is a South African legend

To give you more hint, the player used to play for RCB in IPL. Still didn't get it? Let's close out the suspense. It is none other than the South African legend AB de Villiers.

Despite making tons of runs at the international and domestic stages, AB de Villiers has remained unfortunate when it comes to winning a trophy with the team. He came close to a team title with RCB in 2011 and 2016 but both times the team lost in the final. As the captain of the South Africa team, he led the side to the semi-final in the ICC ODI World Cup 2015, but there as well he incurred disappointment as they suffered an emotional loss to New Zealand in the SF.

Advertisement

Ab de Villiers is now retired from all forms of cricket. Thus, a striking contemplation may always haunt fans about whether Ab de Villiers was the most deserved of a team trophy but could never get his hands around one.