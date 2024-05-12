Updated May 11th, 2024 at 17:49 IST
'He needs to take 10-year break': Babar Azam gets trolled after PAK suffer humiliating defeat vs IRE
Following the culmination of the match, reactions poured on social media regarding Pakistan's performance and many of the netizens threw flak at Babar Azam.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
On Friday, Pakistan and Ireland were embroiled in a thriller of a T20 match at Clontarf Cricket Club. Batting first, Pakistan posted a decent total of 182 runs after 20 overs. In reply, Ireland got the job done on the penultimate delivery of the match, with five wickets in hand. With the win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.
Also Read | 'Needs to be spoken about more': Smith, Moody back India sensation
Advertisement
Babar Azam faces criticism from fans following Pakistan's loss against Ireland
Babar Azam anchored the Pakistan innings and scored 57 runs in 43 balls. He received support from Saim Ayub and Iftikhar Ahmed, which piled up a total of 182 runs on the board. However, Andrew Bilbirnie's match-winning knock of 77 off 55 balls proved Pakistan's total was not enough. Ireland breached the target in 19.5 overs and therefore won the match by 5 wickets.
Advertisement
Following the culmination of the match, reactions poured on social media regarding Pakistan's performance and many of the netizens threw flak at Babar Azam's captaincy and intent with the bat. Here are a few of the many reactions.
Also Read | Rishabh Pant to miss RCB game due to suspension for slow over-rate
Advertisement
Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's record
Babar Azam lost as captain but a fifty-plus score was enough to push him on level terms with Virat Kohli on one account. Both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have 38 fifty-plus scores in T20Is. While Kohli has 37 half-centuries and one ton to his name, Babar Azam has made 35 fifties and 3 centuries till now in his career.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published May 11th, 2024 at 17:49 IST