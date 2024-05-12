Advertisement

On Friday, Pakistan and Ireland were embroiled in a thriller of a T20 match at Clontarf Cricket Club. Batting first, Pakistan posted a decent total of 182 runs after 20 overs. In reply, Ireland got the job done on the penultimate delivery of the match, with five wickets in hand. With the win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Also Read | 'Needs to be spoken about more': Smith, Moody back India sensation

Advertisement

Babar Azam faces criticism from fans following Pakistan's loss against Ireland

Babar Azam anchored the Pakistan innings and scored 57 runs in 43 balls. He received support from Saim Ayub and Iftikhar Ahmed, which piled up a total of 182 runs on the board. However, Andrew Bilbirnie's match-winning knock of 77 off 55 balls proved Pakistan's total was not enough. Ireland breached the target in 19.5 overs and therefore won the match by 5 wickets.

Advertisement

Following the culmination of the match, reactions poured on social media regarding Pakistan's performance and many of the netizens threw flak at Babar Azam's captaincy and intent with the bat. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Captain Babar Azam needs to take a 10-year break from international cricket and focus on domestic cricket, he should take this decision for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.#PAKvsIRE pic.twitter.com/27sJij5IFW — Shoaib (@ShoaibAbbasiiii)

I hope you all are Enjoying this Era....

Captain Babar Azam. (10 Runs Short).

Shame on Shaheen Shah Afridi & Iftikar Ahmed for keeping the Score 10 Runs Short.... 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/HFV3uyamhH — 🌞 🇮🇪 (@pickupshot)

Personal stats only for Babar Azam India won and Pakistan lost reality — Hashim Khan (@HashimKhan68938)

Babar Azam mai zara si grace hoti to ab tuk captaincy chor chuka hota. — Daniyal 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@Daniyaal96)

Also Read | Rishabh Pant to miss RCB game due to suspension for slow over-rate

Advertisement

Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's record

Babar Azam lost as captain but a fifty-plus score was enough to push him on level terms with Virat Kohli on one account. Both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have 38 fifty-plus scores in T20Is. While Kohli has 37 half-centuries and one ton to his name, Babar Azam has made 35 fifties and 3 centuries till now in his career.

Advertisement