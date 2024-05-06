Advertisement

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has described India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as a "class player" because of his versatility, which offers a lot of balance to all the teams he represents. Jadeja scored about 40 runs and grabbed three wickets in Chennai Super Kings' victory over Punjab Kings on May 5.

Also Read | World Cup fever grips F1: Norris and Piastri pose with T20 WC trophy

Advertisement

Aaron Finch heaps praise on Ravindra Jadeja

"Ravindra Jadeja is such a versatile player, which makes him so effective. With the ball, he would have loved more wickets," Finch told Star Sports. "He's been economical, going at under eight per over throughout the tournament. Leading with three wickets today (Sunday), he showed he is an absolute class player." Finch was impressed that Jadeja returned with fine figures of 3/20 in his full quota of four overs while defending a not-so-big total of 169.

Advertisement

"Three wickets for just 20 runs when the Punjab Kings were chasing a total of 170 odd runs is just superb. It just shows why he's one of the best players in the world," the Australian said.

Ravindra Jadeja - The MVP of CSK.



- THALAPATHY OF CSK. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1mp9SdYbyN — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh)

Also Read | Rajeev Shukla addresses vile terror threat to ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Finch also lavished praise on Sunil Narine

Finch also praised Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine. The 2021 World T20 champion Australian captain believes it is exceedingly tough to contain Narine over an extended period of time. "It's truly remarkable, isn't it? I mean, seeing Sunil Narine stride out to open the batting.

"Before this season, you're thinking, if we can just keep him quiet for a couple of balls, he'll try and do something and play a big shot. But this season, he's not only getting off to explosive starts but also batting smartly and seizing control of the innings," Finch said.

Advertisement

Narine, 35, hammered 81 off 39 balls to lead KKR to a comfortable 98-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday night.

Narine also became the fourth player to score over 450 runs and take ten or more wickets in a single IPL season.

Advertisement