Updated March 6th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

‘He's someone I want to replicate’: Tom Hartley wants to be 'real game-changer' like cricket legend

Tom Hartley expresses his aspiration to mirror the success of Nathan Lyon, highlighting Lyon's achievements as a model for his own ambitions.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Tom Hartley
Tom Hartley | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The final match of the Test Series between India and England presents a significant opportunity for both teams. With India currently leading 3-1, England seeks to restore their pride with a victory, while India aims to clinch the series comprehensively. The match promises an intense battle as the two sides strive for dominance. India's formidable squad, including talent like Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, sets the stage for a compelling conclusion at the HPCA Stadium. The final match will start on Thursday, March 6, 2024.

Tom Hartley eyes to play alongside Nathan Lyon after India vs England series ends

England's talented left-arm spinner Tom Hartley is set to sign with Lancashire for the next County Championship season, where he will get to play with veteran Nathan Lyon. Lyon is an Australian cricketer. Hartley is excited to work with the seasoned spinner, hoping to pick up priceless knowledge and expertise.

Lyon, who is considered to be one of the best spinners in Test cricket history, has an outstanding record and is ranked fourth in terms of all Test wickets taken. With an incredible 527 wickets under his belt, Lyon has proven his mettle in a range of playing environments all around the world. Hartley wants to be as flexible and successful in his job as the legendary Australian.

Tom Hartley, who was born in Ormskirk, views the opportunity to practice and compete with Lyon as a fantastic way to improve his abilities and take his game to the next level.  Speaking to the BBC, Tom Hartley said: 

"He's someone I want to try to replicate. To be an international cricketer, you have to able to perform in different conditions and Nathan is a guy that can really help me. I hope he's going to be fantastic for me and be a real game-changer. The type of bowler he is is something I'm trying to work on. The way he operates in Australia on pretty flat wickets, there are times when English wickets are pretty similar. He's going to be great to learn off," 

Tom Hartley reflects on his experience in India during the 5-match Test series

Tom Hartley has been creating waves during his first Test trip courtesy of his outstanding performances in the current five-match Test series between England and India. With an astounding 20 wickets in just four games, the left-arm spinner has already established himself. His average is 33.45 and his strike rate is 63.50. Hartley's efforts in England's campaign have been crucial as the series' top wicket-taker.

Hartley's impressive performance on India's difficult pitches, given his young age of 24, speaks much about his skill and future. In addition to gaining him notoriety, his performance under such trying circumstances has increased his confidence in his ability to perform at the highest level in the game. He added: 

"I'd not really played a whole lot of red-ball cricket, but coming here has made me believe that I do have a talent for this and I can perform at this level. When I go out on the field,I'm really trying, believing, and thinking that I can do well. It's not just a case of bowling and hoping the batter chips one up, or trying to go at two or three an over. It's been a complete change of mindset," 

 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

