Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 21:23 IST
'He walks the talk': Zaheer Khan highly impressed with India star, lavishes praise on him
Zaheer Khan underscored the importance of key marquee players in significant series, like the one against England.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Backing Indian captain Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, former pacer Zaheer Khan expressed his belief that the Indian skipper will play a crucial role in the upcoming Test series against England. India are slated to lock horns against England in a five-match contest starting January 25.
3 things you need to know
- Rohit Sharma was appointed the captain of the Indian team in all formats after Virat Kohli stepped down
- Rohit recently helped India reach the final of the ODI World Cup 2023, where they lost to Australia
- Rohit is expected to lead the Indian team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA
Zaheer Khan on Rohit Sharma
Zaheer Khan underscored the importance of key marquee players in significant series, like the one against England, emphasizing how their performances can significantly impact their teams. According to Zaheer, Rohit is positioned to be a pivotal player for India in the upcoming series. As the team's captain, Rohit is expected to lead by example with his top-notch performance at the crease.
"That has been the hallmark of his captaincy, and he leads from the front as seen in the World Cup. He walks the talk. When you have a leader walking the talk, it gives you better efficiency within the whole group. So, I think he's a proven leader," Zaheer said on JioCinema.
"You've seen him adapt nicely in England when it came to leaving the ball... You've seen that in Chennai when he played a match-defining knock. Winning the toss, batting first and getting the opposition completely out in the first innings and being instrumental in that, is something which gives satisfaction to any player playing at the highest level," Zaheer added.
Zaheer Khan has closely worked with Rohit Sharma for several years during their time together at Mumbai Indians. Zaheer was Director of Cricket Operations at Mumbai Indians from 2017 to 2022. He is currently the Global Head of Cricket Development for the franchise.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 21:23 IST
