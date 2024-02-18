'He will be a GREAT': Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen can't keep calm about Yashasvi Jaiswal

Advertisement

Day 3 of the India vs England 3rd Test turned out to be completely ideal for the hosts. In the morning session it was all nicely set up as England were approaching India's first innings score at a handsome rate. However, as the sun continued its movement towards the west, Team India began to get a grip on the match.

India vs England: 10-men Team India attains handsome lead over England

Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden withdrawal was a big blow to Team India. Nevertheless, the spirits never shattered, and the output was more than welcoming. While Ashwin's departure was a huge loss, the bowlers came charged up and restricted England to the score of 319. Which is 126 behind the mark that Rohit and Co. reached in the 1st innings. Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, all chipped in with important scalps to earn India major momentum. Siraj was the pick of the bowlers, as he snared away with four wickets.

Despite taking a lead of 126, India could not afford to have a bad session, as the demons of the 1st Test where India had gained a lead of 190 are still afresh. The Centurian of the 1st innings, Rohit Sharma, this time perished early, but the other opener stepped up. Through his aggressive style of play, Yashasvi Jaiswal amassed a spectacular century and pushed England way behind in the match. Jaiswal's 104 and Shubaman Gill's 65 have given India a major cushion in the match. Both batsmen are still unbeaten, Jaiswal though got retired hurt at 104, owing to some back pain.

IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen speak highly of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal's splendid knock made reverberations throughout the cricket world. Two of the verbose gentlemen of the game, who also happen to be the former England captains, Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen, rated Jaiswal's innings quite highly. Both were very impressed with the performance of the youngster and had a unanimous view that he may turn out to be an all-condition batsman.

"Another fascinating days play .. England for the wrong reasons & India for all the right reasons .. the loss of Ravichandran Ashwin seems to have galvanised the group .. And Yashasvi Jaiswal is the next all format all condition superstar.." Writes Vaughan on X.

"I don’t see a single weakness in Jaiswal’s game in Indian conditions.

His greatest challenge is going to be scoring runs away from home.

To be classified as a great player at the end of your career, you gotta get 100s away from home in ALL conditions.

And watching Jaiswal very closely over the last couple weeks, he CAN get 100s everywhere and I think he will be a GREAT of the game one day!" Pietersen wrote on X.