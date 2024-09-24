Published 12:30 IST, September 24th 2024
Heroes' Homecoming: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali, and Srinath's touchdown amid fanfare
Flashing radiant smiles after their history-making gold at the Olympiad, the quartet of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali, and men's team captain Srinath Narayanan returned to an enthusiastic welcome from fans, officials and their families on Tuesday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team India | Image: X/@FIDE_chess
12:30 IST, September 24th 2024