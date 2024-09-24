sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Bengaluru Murder | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 12:30 IST, September 24th 2024

Heroes' Homecoming: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali, and Srinath's touchdown amid fanfare

Flashing radiant smiles after their history-making gold at the Olympiad, the quartet of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali, and men's team captain Srinath Narayanan returned to an enthusiastic welcome from fans, officials and their families on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Team India
Team India | Image: X/@FIDE_chess
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:30 IST, September 24th 2024