Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

'His comments should embarrass him': Geoffrey Boycott criticises England for not walking the talk

Former England player, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, has criticized the current England team for speaking too much without backing it up with actions on the field.

Republic Sports Desk
Geoffrey Boycott
Geoffrey Boycott | Image:@BCCI/X
Former England player, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, has criticized the current England team for speaking too much without backing it up with actions on the field. Boycott also targeted Ben Duckett for his comments about wanting to chase more runs after his brilliant 153 against India in Rajkot. A win by 434 runs in the 3rd Test meant India have attained its biggest run-margin victory in Tests. 

India vs England: Geoffrey Boycott criticises England for not walking the talk

England's massive 434-run loss in the third Test in Rajkot sparked criticism, particularly for losing a good opportunity to bat India out of the game on day three. However, the tourists were skittled for 319 after falling from 224-2 to give up a 126-run lead. India went on to set England 557 to win and bowled them out for 122.

In his editorial for The Telegraph, Boycott claimed that England can talk about wanting to entertain and attack, but they must deliver on their promises.

"England’s players can talk all they want about being entertainers but winning is better. So much guff comes out of their dressing room about attacking bowlers, imposing themselves on whatever the situation is and that they will chase any target. Ben Duckett was full of himself after his wonderful innings of 153 saying “the more runs we have to chase the better”.

"After their second innings collapse and massive defeat, his comments should embarrass him. If you are going to boast, be outrageously cocky, even arrogant, then you have to back it up with deeds, not words."

Duckett's comments that England earned credit after day three of the Rajkot Test since the opposition was also playing aggressively sparked outrage. Even Michael Vaughan stated that England is not the first team to use attacking shots in this format.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

