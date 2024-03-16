Advertisement

With the weight of captaincy lifted, Rohit Sharma will be able to play with greater freedom, which would benefit the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, according to former Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch. Hardik Pandya will head MI this season, after Rohit, who guided the team to five IPL titles.

Finch on Rohit Sharma

"I think for Rohit, the challenge would be just walking out and opening the batting as he's done so many times for India and Mumbai over the years. This might be a wipe-off for his shoulders," Finch said during Star Sports' Show Game Plan.

"When you are captaining a team constantly, everywhere you go you are captain of the team. You can get engrossed a lot in that, so now having the freedom to walk out and bat will be beneficial for him personally and Mumbai Indians." Two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders had finished seventh in the last edition and Finch hoped they will be able to put up a good show this time after the addition of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc.

"I think KKR will improve on their last year (performance), they weren't at their best last year. But Shreyas (Iyer's) injury cloud would be interesting to see how much of an impact he has throughout the tournament," said Finch, who featured for as many as eight IPL teams, including the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"When you add Mitchell Starc to any T20 team you are going to be better, his ability with the new ball to swing it upfront will provide very valuable wickets... and in the power play, which is so important for the game. And, his death bowling is obviously exceptional as well." Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan felt Sunrisers Hyderabad could give the captaincy reins to Pat Cummins this season following his exploits for Australia.

Finch gives a heads-up to STH

Cummins led Australia to the 50-over World Cup title last November and also earned the World Test Championships crown for his country.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad taking punt on Pat Cummins' momentum which is especially good for him from last two seasons, be it the ICC 50-overs World Cup and WTC final and the way he is performing at the international level," he said.

"My doubt is only that his IPL numbers are not that great, eight-and-half economy in the IPL which is quite high for a premier quality fast bowler.

"Hopefully that can change in one season, so Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping he will able to come and lead the side to victory, which they haven't got for some time now. But I certainly think that T20 cricket is a different form of game compared to 50 overs and Test cricket."

(With inputs from PTI)