The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision over the recent renewal of the contract of the players has attracted a lot of debate. There has been an emergence of new talent receiving central contracts, but what's dubious is the ones who were let go of their deals. Players like Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shikhar Dhawan's deals were not extended. But the curious case of Hardik Pandya stands above all as the players receive a Grade A contract despite not taking part in domestic cricket. New reports have surfaced on how Pandya was able to make the extension cut.

How did Hardik Pandya receive the extension while Shreyas Iyer & Ishan Kishan were left out?

Despite BCCI's directive to compete in domestic cricket, players like Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer & more did not take it up, leading to their exclusion from BCCI's annual extension process. But Hardik Pandya managed to bag a Grade A deal with the Board and safeguarded his position in the team despite his lack of participation in tournaments like the Ranji Trophy. As it turns out, Pandya has offered his assurance to play for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s and Vijay Hazare Trophy when he will not be a part of the Senior Men's National Team, as per a report by Indian Express.

“We have had discussions with Pandya, who has been told to play domestic white-ball tournaments when he is available. At this stage, according to the assessment of the BCCI’s medical team, he is not in a position to bowl in red-ball tournaments. So playing Ranji Trophy is out of the equation for Pandya. But he has to play other white-ball tournaments if there are no India commitments. If not, he will miss out on a contract,” a BCCI official was quoted as per reports.

India's Hardik Pandya reacts during a match at the Asia Cup Super Four in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: AP

Ishan Kishan & Hardik Pandya returned to competitive action at the DSY Patil T20 Tournament, while Iyer's name was spotted in the Mumbai Team's squad for the Ranji Trophy semifinal match against Tamil Nadu, which will take place Tomorrow, March 03, 2024.