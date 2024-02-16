Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Ajinkya Rahane gets out for OBSTRUCTING THE FIELD, sits at crease in DISBELIEF; Assam recall him

Ajinkya Rahane dismissed for obstructing the field against Assam, reacts with disbelief while seated at the crease, generating a dramatic moment in the match.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Ajinkya Rahane out for obstructing the field
Ajinkya Rahane out for obstructing the field | Image:@aditya_c19/X.com
  • 3 min read
In a dramatic turn of events during the final league game of the Ranji Trophy at Mumbai's BKC Ground, Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane faced an unprecedented situation against Assam on Friday, February 16, 2024. 

What happened during the Mumbai vs Assam Ranji Trophy match?

With Mumbai at 102 for 4, Rahane had scored eighteen runs when he was given out for blocking the pitch due to an error involving his partner Shivam Dube that resulted in an appeal from Assam.  He skilfully guided a delivery towards mid-on from Dibakar Johri, the new addition to Assam's bowling attack, and raced off for a single. But Rahane was caught in a pickle when his batting partner, Shivam Dube, wavered on the run and thought twice about going single. Rahane was caught mid-stride by Assam captain Denish Das's quick toss towards the keeper's end, just as he was trying to get back to his crease.

The Assam players pleaded bitterly that Rahane was "obstructing the pitch," but the umpire did not hesitate to declare him out. After the event, Mumbai was at 102 for 5, replying to Assam's pitiful 84 runs all out. This forced an early tea break. But when Assam decided to withdraw their appeal during the tea break—a move allowed by cricket rules—the decision drastically changed. 

Rahane's second innings was short-lived despite the fortunate break as he was out for 22 off 69 balls shortly after tea, having only scored 4 runs. After a rough start, his partnership with Dube momentarily turned Mumbai's innings around. Earlier in the game, Shardul Thakur, making his comeback from injury, wreaked havoc on the visiting side's lineup, quickly dismissing Assam in only 32.1 overs. Following Mumbai's choice to bowl, Thakur's outstanding bowling stats of 6 for 21 from 10.1 overs demonstrated his supremacy on the pitch.

Rahane's Ranji season has been disappointing despite his status in Indian cricket; he has only amassed 112 runs from eight innings at an average of 16.00. His injury-related absence from two Ranji league games highlights the difficulties Mumbai has had in maintaining consistency throughout the season. Mumbai has qualified for the quarterfinals, nevertheless, due to their outstanding season-long play. Mumbai tops the Group B standings with 30 points after four victories, one tie, and one defeat from their six games, demonstrating their tenacity and will on the field.

The thrilling match highlighted how unpredictable cricket is, piqueing the interest of spectators and commentators with its surprising turns. Mumbai will be the focus of attention as the Ranji Trophy season goes on as they want to keep up their winning ways and advance to the next round of elimination matches.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

