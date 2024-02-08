Advertisement

The Under-19 Team India have been in the race to defend their World Cup title and have witnessed unwavering success to this stage. The Boys in Blue have successfully reached the final after a thrilling semifinal contest against the hosts South Africa. Captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas put India in the Drivers' seats when they entered to bat and unleashed incredible energy with the bat. Dhas, in particular, had a stellar showcase with the bat, and he somehow showcased the power that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar displayed when he was an active cricketer.



Sachin Dhas' father opens up on naming him after a legendary Indian cricketer

Sachin Dhas, 19, is one of the Indian team's best prospects. As the team's primary finisher, he has 294 runs at an above-100 strike rate, demonstrating excellent game awareness. Interestingly, Dhar is named after the renowned Sachin Tendulkar, and his father tells details why.



'I named him after Sachin Tendulkar when he was born in 2005 because I was a huge fan, but he also likes Virat Kohli a lot,' Sachin's father Sanjay told PTI.

Sanjay Dhas also reveals how he never let Young Dhar's focus move from the game, and him having discipline during the game.



'He has no friends. I am his only friend. I have never allowed him to attend marriages, birthday parties so that his focus never wavers,' Mr. Dhas said.

'His mom is in police and there is discipline in him,' he added.



A crucial 96 after walking in to bat at 32/4 🙌



Sachin Dhas' knock was instrumental in India's victory in the semi-final 👏#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SGlP7bLBJ8 — ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2024



Sachin Dhas' 96-run effort, combined with skipper Uday Saharan's 81, helped Team India reach the age-group showcase final for the seventh time in a row. The Boys in Blue are defending this year, and now that they have advanced to the summit showdown, they have had a good run thus far. India will now meet the winner of Australia's second semifinal against Pakistan in the tournament's final match.

The Boys in Blue have the chance to take revenge for the senior team's loss in the ODI World Cup final if they clash against Australia. In case it is Pakistan, a classic rivalry will be on display. It is yet to be seen who reaches the final.



(With PTI Inputs)