×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

How much do MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli pay for a haircut? Famous hair stylist Aalim Hakim REVEALS

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shares insights on haircuts for MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, shedding light on pricing in an exclusive revelation.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Aalim Hakim, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
Aalim Hakim, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli | Image:Instagram/Aalim Hakim
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prior to the commencement of IPL 2024, cricket icons MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli garnered attention as they unveiled their revamped hairstyles on social media. The renowned cricketers sought the expertise of celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim to cultivate their new looks, sparking fervent interest and intrigue among fans. This captivating display of style and grooming added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for the upcoming IPL season, capturing widespread attention across digital platforms.

Also Read: Shashank Singh proves Preity Zinta wrong with a match-winning innings

Advertisement

How much do MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli pay for their haircut to Aalim Hakim? 

In a recent interview with Brut, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim delved into his journey of transforming the styles of both Bollywood celebrities and renowned sports personalities. Hakim, who boasts an impressive portfolio working with A-listers like Ranbir Kapoor, has solidified his reputation in the hairstyling realm. His knack for shaping the looks of not just actors but also cricketing stalwarts like  Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni has set him apart in the industry. With a clientele that includes the likes of Shahid Kapoor and Sachin Tendulkar, Hakim's expertise transcends beyond glamour, touching the lives of sports icons as well. Known for his luxurious lifestyle and association with extravagant events, Aalim Hakim's influence continues to resonate in both the entertainment circle and the world of sports. Talking about the minimum charge for a haircut from him, he said: 

Advertisement

'My fee is very simple, and everybody knows how much I charge. So it starts from Rs. 1 Lakh and that's the minimum'

Also Read:  PBKS' Shashank opines on his incredible match winning knock against GT

Advertisement

Talking about the IPL 2024, the points table reflects an intense competition, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals leading the pack with an impressive three wins each, securing six points. Following closely are Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, both with four points, and an equilibrium between victories and losses. Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians complete the table with varying points and match outcomes, making for an engaging and closely contested tournament so far. The teams' performances are reflected in key statistical metrics such as net run rate, wins, and losses.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Racer Akshay Gupta with Adrenalin Motorsport's BMW car in 2023

Nürburgring Serie 2024

a few seconds ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's strong growth

a few seconds ago
SC comes down hard on Patanjali

Ayurveda product market

2 minutes ago
RBI e-rupee expansion

RBI to expand e-Rupee

3 minutes ago
Amala Paul

Amala's Baby Shower

4 minutes ago
Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area;

Fire

7 minutes ago
Marico Q4 revenue

Marico revenue growth

10 minutes ago
Republic

RBI MPC meeting

11 minutes ago
Byju's loan breach

Byju's crisis

13 minutes ago
Dead body

Somali Man Kills GF

15 minutes ago
Shoma Sen

Shoma Kanti Sen

27 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

28 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

30 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Photos

32 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's career hattrick

37 minutes ago
Pat Cummins and MS Dhoni

Pat Cummins on Dhoni

an hour ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK

an hour ago
Representative

Commercial access talks

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World17 hours ago

  4. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo