Prior to the commencement of IPL 2024, cricket icons MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli garnered attention as they unveiled their revamped hairstyles on social media. The renowned cricketers sought the expertise of celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim to cultivate their new looks, sparking fervent interest and intrigue among fans. This captivating display of style and grooming added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for the upcoming IPL season, capturing widespread attention across digital platforms.

How much do MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli pay for their haircut to Aalim Hakim?

In a recent interview with Brut, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim delved into his journey of transforming the styles of both Bollywood celebrities and renowned sports personalities. Hakim, who boasts an impressive portfolio working with A-listers like Ranbir Kapoor, has solidified his reputation in the hairstyling realm. His knack for shaping the looks of not just actors but also cricketing stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni has set him apart in the industry. With a clientele that includes the likes of Shahid Kapoor and Sachin Tendulkar, Hakim's expertise transcends beyond glamour, touching the lives of sports icons as well. Known for his luxurious lifestyle and association with extravagant events, Aalim Hakim's influence continues to resonate in both the entertainment circle and the world of sports. Talking about the minimum charge for a haircut from him, he said:

'My fee is very simple, and everybody knows how much I charge. So it starts from Rs. 1 Lakh and that's the minimum'

Talking about the IPL 2024, the points table reflects an intense competition, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals leading the pack with an impressive three wins each, securing six points. Following closely are Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, both with four points, and an equilibrium between victories and losses. Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians complete the table with varying points and match outcomes, making for an engaging and closely contested tournament so far. The teams' performances are reflected in key statistical metrics such as net run rate, wins, and losses.