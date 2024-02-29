Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

How to get a BCCI contract? What is the salary? Know criteria and rules for Indian cricketers

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were among the players who did not secure contracts with the BCCI this year.

Vishal Tiwari
BCCI and a representative image of a player
BCCI and a representative image of a player | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the Annual Player Contracts for the men's senior team. While several prominent names were absent from the roster, there were also individuals who received recognition for their achievements at the highest level. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were among the players who did not secure contracts with the BCCI. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Mukesh Kumar have earned their places on the list for the first time.

How to get a BCCI contract? 

As per the regulations, if a player has competed in a minimum of 3 Tests, 8 ODIs, or 10 T20Is within the designated period, they will be automatically included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis. For instance, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel have each played two Tests for the country since making their debuts earlier this month. If they are selected in the playing XI for the fifth Test match against England, marking their third appearance for India, they will be eligible to be added to the Grade C contract list of the BCCI.

What is the salary? 

This year, the BCCI has not specified the exact remuneration for players included in the annual contract list. Typically, a player in the 'Grade A+' category receives a salary of INR 7 crore per year, while those in the 'Grade A' category receive INR 5 crore annually. 'Grade B' and 'Grade C' category players are typically allotted INR 3 crore and INR 1 crore respectively.

Players and Grades

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, and KL Rahul

Grade B: Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Grade C: Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Rajat Patidar

New names on the list

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar

Names excluded from the list

Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav

Published February 29th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

