The second edition of the SA20 league is all set to kickstart on Wednesday with a match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings. The match is scheduled to take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The match will begin at 9:00 PM IST. Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the defending champions having won the inaugural season last year.

How to watch SA20 2024 in your country or region?

How to watch SA20 2024 live streaming and broadcast in India?

The live broadcast of SA20 2024 will be available on the Sports18 network in India. The live streaming will be shown on JioCinema.

How to watch SA20 2024 live streaming and broadcast in South Africa?

The live broadcast of SA20 2024 will be available on SuperSports TV channel in South Africa. The live streaming will be shown on DStv.

How to watch SA20 2024 live streaming and broadcast in the UK?

The live broadcast of SA20 2024 will be available on SkySports in the UK. The live streaming will be shown on icc.tv.

How to watch SA20 2024 live streaming and broadcast in Australia?

The live broadcast of SA20 2024 will be available on FoxSports in Australia. The live streaming will be shown on icc.tv.

How to watch SA20 2024 live streaming and broadcast in Pakistan?

The live broadcast of SA20 2024 will be available on A Sports channel in Pakistan. The live streaming will be shown on Ary Zap.

How to watch SA20 2024 live streaming and broadcast in the USA?

The live broadcast of SA20 2024 will be available on Willow TV in the USA. The live streaming will be shown on icc.tv.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings: Full squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Sarel Erwee, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Dawid Malan, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Craig Overton, Ayabulela Gqamane, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Donovan Ferreira, Leus Du Plooy, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Wayne Madsen, Lizaad Williams, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Dayyaan Galiem, Ronan Hermann

