Updated February 7th, 2024 at 06:33 IST

HUGE WIN for MLC! Aussie legend Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

After a lot of consideration, current Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has accepted the offer to join MLC with the Washington Freedom franchise.

Pavitra Shome
Ricky Ponting is on the 4th spot with 30 centuries from 375 ODI matches.
Ricky Ponting at a Delhi Capitals training session | Image:BCCI/IPL
Cricket fans in the United States of America flocked in droves to witness matches when Major League Cricket got underway, and it started with a loud bang. The second edition, which will begin on July 4th, 2024, is scheduled after the first edition proved to be an enormous success. An MLC franchise attempted to sign Australian cricket icon Ricky Ponting before the second season, and their hopes have been granted.

Ricky Ponting accepts coaching offer in MLC, to be a part of Washington-based franchise

Not too long ago, former Cricket Australia Captain Ricky Ponting was pondering his options to join Major League Cricket after he received an offer from one of their franchises, the Washington Freedom. Since July fell under his free time, Ponting was considering his chances. But now, it has been made official that the legendary Australian players will join the franchise ahead of the 2nd season of Major League Cricket. Ponting will succeed Greg Shipperd, the Sydney Sixers' coach and his longstanding mentor, who led Freedom to third place in its maiden campaign.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Washington Freedom in 2024. Cricket is really on the rise in the US and I'm looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket. I've been impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom, and while it's a bit surreal to be replacing my mate Greg Shipperd, there's probably no one better to set up a successful franchise. I'm ready to build on his work as we look towards the coming season," Ponting said in a statement.

Ricky Ponting is currently the Delhi Capitals' head coach in the Indian Premier League. The Australian icon will be in India starting in March 2024 to support the squad as they launch their new campaign. The Delhi-based team will compete for the coveted IPL crown this year.

