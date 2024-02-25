English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

'Hype sabko karo: Virender Sehwag CLARIFIES stance on Dhruv Jurel post that amassed POLARISING views

Virender Sehwag came up with a follow-up post to justify what he meant with his post that featured praise for Dhruv Jurel. Know what Sehwag wrote.

Republic Sports Desk
Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has hit one ODI World Cup century in India.
Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Virender Sehwag has brought forward the age-old cavil of players getting varied treatment from the media. According to Sehwag, some players attract more hype, whereas some do not get their due attention. The former India opener wants every performer to get an equal reception.

Virender Sehwag's post on Dhruv Jurel received polarising views

Following an underwhelming performance from the batters on Day 2 of the 4th India vs England Test, Team India was in deep pit at the start of Day 3 in Ranchi. However, rookie Dhruv Jurel jostled against adversity and curtailed the trail by a great deal. The youngster put on a heroic 90, while batting with tail enders and changed the momentum of the game.

Impressed with his performance, Virender Sehwag took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), and stationed his thoughts while praising the standout knock of Dhruv Jurel.

Here's what he wrote:

"No media hype, no drama, just some outstanding skills and quietly showed great temperament in a very difficult situation. 
Very Well done Dhruv Jurel. Best wishes."

Sehwag came up with a follow-up post to justify his stance

Sehwag's post became a massive subject of discussion and many netizens thought he is targeting a few players with his post. After seemingly noticing the reception, Sehwag came up with another post to justify his earlier stance.

"Not to degrade or demean anyone, but hype should be on performance and be equal. Some guys have bowled brilliantly, some have batted exceptionally but haven’t got the hype they deserve. 
Akash Deep was outstanding here, Yashasvi has been brilliant through the series and so was Sarfaraz at Rajkot and Dhruv Jurel in all his opportunities.
Hype sabko karo."

With his follow-up post, Sehwag delivered the notion that he wants every player to get the same upliftment from the media. The India vs England series has witnessed the emergence of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep, and now Dhruv Jurel, and may go down as the series where youngsters came to the fore and made their mark, should India clinch the series.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

