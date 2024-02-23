English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 14:10 IST

I always dreamt of being a cop, Deepti Sharma after becoming DSP in UP Police

It's not often that one gets to live a cherished professional dream after taking a completely different career path in life but Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma counts herself among the lucky few after being appointed a DSP in Uttar Pradesh Police, something that she aspired.

Press Trust Of India
Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma during a match against Australia | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 It's not often that one gets to live a cherished professional dream after taking a completely different career path in life but Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma counts herself among the lucky few after being appointed a DSP in Uttar Pradesh Police, something that she aspired for as a child.

Sharma, who hails from Agra, was named a DSP in UP Police last month and was felicitated by state chief minister Yogi Adityanath with a cash prize of Rs 3 crore for her performances in the last couple of years. Sharma was part of the teams that won the Asian Games gold last year and the Commonwealth Games silver in 2022.

Advertisement

"I always dreamt of becoming a police officer. I used to see that it is a difficult job but I always wanted to wear that uniform once and wanted to see how it felt," Sharma told PTI Video.

"My parents also supported me that I should become a police officer. I and my family are really happy with this recognition," she said.

Advertisement

The off-spinner was adjudged the women's international cricketer of the year for the 2022-23 season in the annual BCCI honours for her stellar run during the award period.

The 26-year-old picked up 38 wickets during the time and contributed 313 runs with the bat, including two half centuries, in the T20 format.

Advertisement

She is now gearing up for the Women's Premier League which begins on Friday in Bengaluru. Sharma said that she is aiming to do well in tandem with fellow spinner Sophie Ecclestone in the UP Warriorz team.

The Warriorz will open their campaign against Royal Challengers on Saturday.

Advertisement

Sharma and Ecclestone are currently sitting at the top of the international bowling rankings in T20Is and will spearhead UP's attack.

The left-handed batter said that she will prefer to bat a bit higher in the order.

Advertisement

"The more balls I face, the more time I will get to score big. But whether I bat above or below, my focus will be to contribute for the team," she said. 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

14 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

17 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

17 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

17 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

17 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

17 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

17 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

20 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Players PSG could sign to replace Kylian Mbappe

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  2. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Ben Foakes departs! BIG Breakthrough!!

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Triptii Receives A Special Birthday Wish From Rumoured Boyfriend Sam

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Biden Meets Alexei Navalny's Wife & Daughter

    World13 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Infra Projects in Varanasi Shortly

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo