Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:04 IST

'I am ashamed': Ex-RCB player comes up with a JOLTING revelation about match-fixing in Kolkata-WATCH

Former member of the IPL franchise RCB, and a well-known wicket-keeper batsman in the domestic circuit, has made shocking claims about match-fixing.

Republic Sports Desk
Shreevats Goswami
Shreevats Goswami alleges match fixing in Bengal cricket. | Image:shreevatsgoswami/facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former RCB player, Shreevats Goswami, has alleged match-fixing in the Cricket Association of Bengal's first-division match. Goswami, who emerged as a prominent figure in the memorable ICC U-19 World Cup campaign of 2008, posted two videos on his Facebook page to support his claims. The clips were from the match between Mohammedan Sporting and Town Club.

Shreevats Goswami alleges match-fixing in a first division match in Kolkata

Goswami highlighted two occasions from the match where according to him the Mohammedan Sporting batsmen threw away their wickets intentionally to concede defeat against Town Club, which is associated with former Team India manager Debebrata Das, the incumbent CAB secretary. In the first video, a right-handed batter could be seen leaving the ball that eventually hit his off-stump. The second clip showcases, a left-handed batsman going down the track on a wide delivery only to get stumped.

“This is a Super Division match in Kolkata Club Cricket, two big teams doing this, any idea what’s going on here? I am ashamed to see this having played the game which is so close to my heart. I love cricket and I love playing in Bengal but looking at this breaks my heart. Club cricket is heart and soul of Bengal cricket please don’t ruin it. I think this is called ‘got up’ cricket. Where is the media now?” Goswami posted.

Debabrata Das yet to address the allegations

Das is yet to address the allegations, but CAB president Snehasish Ganguly has paid heed to the grave nature of the subject and asked for a report from the umpires, who officiated the game.

"We have called a tournament committee meeting on March 2 to take up the matter," Ganguly said.

The 3-Day match took place at the 22 Yards Academy in Salt Lake. It culminated on Wednesday with Town Club claiming 7 points. Batting first, Town Club amassed a monumental total of 446. In reply, Sporting could only reach 281/9. Sporting got the impetus from Joyjit Basu, who registered a century under pressure. However, it did not prove to be enough for the side. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:56 IST

