Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:46 IST

'I am feeling...': Mayank Agarwal provides first update after shocking health scare on flight

Mayank Agarwal fell ill before his New Delhi-bound Indigo flight was about to take off and it kickstarted a big controversy in Indian cricket circles.

Republic Sports Desk
Mayank Agarwal struck by Shivam Mavi's ball
Mayank Agarwal struck by Shivam Mavi's ball | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India opener and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was rushed to the hospital after experiencing discomfort on a flight to Delhi from Tripura. The 32-year-old fell ill before his New Delhi-bound Indigo flight was about to take off and it kickstarted a big controversy on the incident. Mayank suffered a burning sensation in mouth and throat after consuming a liquid in the flight. The player is out of danger.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

Mayank Agarwal was rushed to the hospital after experiencing discomfort on a flight

The incident shocked the cricket world

Advertisement

Mayank drank liquid from a pouch that was kept on his seat

Mayank Agarwal's first update from flight incident

It was believed that Mayank drank liquid from a pouch that was kept on his seat. He the liquid was water and eventually led him to the hospital in Agartala. Mayank alleged foul play and lodged an official police complaint on the incident. After finally recovering from the shocking incident, Mayank has given a first update from the hospital bed. 

Mayank lodges police complaint

"Mayank Agarwal, an international cricket player. Now he is stable and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter," SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar told PTI here.

Advertisement

Asked about details, the top cop also said: "His manager said that when he was sitting in the aeroplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit not much but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth and suddenly he couldn't talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise his vitals are stable." State health secretary Kiran Gitte added: "Police has admitted his complaint and we will investigate as to what happened. As per his manager, he will travel tomorrow to Bengaluru and meanwhile whatever best treatment is available in Agartala, we will provide him." On behalf of ILS Hospital, manager, Business Development Manoj Kumar Debnath issued a press release, stating that the cricketer was "experiencing some oral irritation and swelling on his lips." "After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in emergency, he was admitted. For now, he is clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored." Agarwal, who has played 21 Tests for India, led Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura on Monday.

"He (Agarwal) is not in any kind of danger. He is under observation currently in a hospital at Agartala, and we will fly him back to Bengaluru once we get an update from the doctors, which we are expecting tonight," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News9 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi's Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info11 minutes ago

  4. Kyle Larson tests the limits of his Indy 500 ride at Phoenix Raceway

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues with thrilling German Cup win

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement