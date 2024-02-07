Advertisement

India opener and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was rushed to the hospital after experiencing discomfort on a flight to Delhi from Tripura. The 32-year-old fell ill before his New Delhi-bound Indigo flight was about to take off and it kickstarted a big controversy on the incident. Mayank suffered a burning sensation in mouth and throat after consuming a liquid in the flight. The player is out of danger.

Mayank Agarwal's first update from flight incident

It was believed that Mayank drank liquid from a pouch that was kept on his seat. He the liquid was water and eventually led him to the hospital in Agartala. Mayank alleged foul play and lodged an official police complaint on the incident. After finally recovering from the shocking incident, Mayank has given a first update from the hospital bed.

Mayank lodges police complaint

"Mayank Agarwal, an international cricket player. Now he is stable and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter," SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar told PTI here.

Asked about details, the top cop also said: "His manager said that when he was sitting in the aeroplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit not much but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth and suddenly he couldn't talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise his vitals are stable." State health secretary Kiran Gitte added: "Police has admitted his complaint and we will investigate as to what happened. As per his manager, he will travel tomorrow to Bengaluru and meanwhile whatever best treatment is available in Agartala, we will provide him." On behalf of ILS Hospital, manager, Business Development Manoj Kumar Debnath issued a press release, stating that the cricketer was "experiencing some oral irritation and swelling on his lips." "After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in emergency, he was admitted. For now, he is clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored." Agarwal, who has played 21 Tests for India, led Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura on Monday.

"He (Agarwal) is not in any kind of danger. He is under observation currently in a hospital at Agartala, and we will fly him back to Bengaluru once we get an update from the doctors, which we are expecting tonight," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI on condition of anonymity.