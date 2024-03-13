Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj has emerged as one of the brightest stars when it comes to the bowlers. The star pacer has emerged as a legitimate threat to the attacking opposition as his bowling has struck out a lot of the batters. For Team India, Siraj has proved his worth in the IND vs ENG Test series, and the pacer has been like a chef's kiss for his team. But Siraj's stardom wasn't achieved on day one, as he had to fight for it. There was a time when the pacer gave himself an ultimatum that he would consider leaving the sport.

Mohammed Siraj reflects on his humble beginnings in Hyderabad, says he once thought of quitting cricket

On the occasion of Mohammed Siraj's birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India released a video featuring the pacer taking the BCCI camera guy on a trip to his homeland, Hyderabad. The pacer showed the fans his favourite hangout locations and the place where it all began for him. Despite traversing the world lately, Siraj claimed that the Eidgah ground is where he gets tranquilly. He also mentioned that in 2019-20, he gave himself an ultimatum to become successful in the sport and was also ready to quit it all if he did not reach the goal.

"In 2020...19 I had thought I am giving myself this last year and after that I will leave the game for good," said Siraj.

🏠 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙩. 𝙈𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙙 𝙎𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙟



As he celebrates his birthday, we head back to Hyderabad where it all began 👏



The pacer's heartwarming success story is filled with struggles, nostalgia and good people 🤗



You've watched him bowl, now… pic.twitter.com/RfElTPrwmJ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2024

"As soon as I land in Hyderabad, my first thought is that I will go home. After home, I will go to Eidgah. Wherever in the world I go. I don't get so much peace anywhere, to be honest. Whenever I go there, I get so much peace," Siraj added.

Later in the video, Siraj talked about his humble upbringing and said that he had worked as a caterer to help his father, who at that moment was the family's only breadwinner and drove an autorickshaw. The pacer claimed that when attempting to flip roomali roti, he used to burn his hands. The touching video would conclude with the pacer sharing how playing tennis ball cricket enabled him to pick up more speed and shared some inspiring words for the spectators.