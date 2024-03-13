×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

'I am giving myself this last year': Mohammed Siraj says he was ready to step away from cricket

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj reveals that he was ready to step away from the game of cricket a few years back and gave himself an ultimatum.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after taking a wicket | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj has emerged as one of the brightest stars when it comes to the bowlers. The star pacer has emerged as a legitimate threat to the attacking opposition as his bowling has struck out a lot of the batters. For Team India, Siraj has proved his worth in the IND vs ENG Test series, and the pacer has been like a chef's kiss for his team. But Siraj's stardom wasn't achieved on day one, as he had to fight for it. There was a time when the pacer gave himself an ultimatum that he would consider leaving the sport. 

Also Read: Rinku Singh showcases his generosity towards a ball boy after he was hit during KKR training session

Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj reflects on his humble beginnings in Hyderabad, says he once thought of quitting cricket

On the occasion of Mohammed Siraj's birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India released a video featuring the pacer taking the BCCI camera guy on a trip to his homeland, Hyderabad. The pacer showed the fans his favourite hangout locations and the place where it all began for him. Despite traversing the world lately, Siraj claimed that the Eidgah ground is where he gets tranquilly. He also mentioned that in 2019-20, he gave himself an ultimatum to become successful in the sport and was also ready to quit it all if he did not reach the goal.

Advertisement

"In 2020...19 I had thought I am giving myself this last year and after that I will leave the game for good," said Siraj.

"As soon as I land in Hyderabad, my first thought is that I will go home. After home, I will go to Eidgah. Wherever in the world I go. I don't get so much peace anywhere, to be honest. Whenever I go there, I get so much peace," Siraj added.

Also Read: 'IT'S TIME TO RETIRE': James Anderson recalls his exchange with Shubman Gill at Dharamshala Test

Advertisement

Later in the video, Siraj talked about his humble upbringing and said that he had worked as a caterer to help his father, who at that moment was the family's only breadwinner and drove an autorickshaw. The pacer claimed that when attempting to flip roomali roti, he used to burn his hands. The touching video would conclude with the pacer sharing how playing tennis ball cricket enabled him to pick up more speed and shared some inspiring words for the spectators.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

12 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

19 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

20 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

20 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

20 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

21 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

2 days ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. SC To Hear Pleas To Stay Election Commissioners Act On March 15 | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Mutual Fund launches first domestic realty-centric mutual fund

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Hook Step

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Neve To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Over Salary Controversy

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo