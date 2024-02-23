Advertisement

The enthralling India vs England series has reached its 4th Test. England had shocked India in the first Test by securing a 26-run victory. Following that, it has all been Team India. Rohit Sharma and Co. have entered the Ranchi Test with a 2-1 lead, and now the pressure is on England to save the series.

IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar expresses disappointment with Joe Root

As desperate time calls for desperate measurements, big players often live up to these occasions and shine bright to script a chapter of their greatness. Something similar of the sort took place on Day 1 of the 4th India vs England Test, where Joe Root came back to his best and registered his 31st Test ton. Root, who was enduring a struggling spell in the series, got the monkey off his back in the 4th Test.

Despite compiling an exceptional knock, India's batting great Sunil Gavaskar is disappointed with the batting general of England, Root. Gavaskar, who witnessed Root getting to his hundred while being in the commentary box, satirically made it known how Joe Root let him down by not playing the reverse scoop to get to his eminent figure.

Here's what Gavaskar said in the commentary box.

“I am really disappointed, I am really, really, really, disappointed. I wanted him to play the scoop shot to get to his hundred.”

Fellow commentator, Ravi Shastri, noted the funny side and said

"He was never going to do that."

IND vs ENG: What's with Joe Root and the scoop shot?

It should be noted that, ever since the advent of the "Bazball", Joe Root has adapted himself to the approach introduced by England coach Brandon McCullum. One of the evidence of that is Root playing the unorthodox reverse scoop quite frequently. However, the stroke has not paid ideal dividends lately. Root got out while improvising the shot in the 2nd innings of the Rajkot Test. Following his miserable failure with the shot, he was heavily trolled on social media and some experts also lambasted him for picking the fielder and getting out in an unusual manner.