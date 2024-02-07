Advertisement

At the conclusion of day 3 in the second Test match between India and England, India set a target of 399 runs for England in their second innings. At stumps, England required 332 runs to win, with their score at 67/1. Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed were unbeaten at the crease, facing India's bowling attack, against which India's Ravichandran Ashwin secured the vital wicket of Ben Duckett.

3 things you need to know

India vs England 2nd Test is underway

India set a total target of 399 runs

England leads the series by 1-0

Kevin Pietersen doubts Ashwin's strategy as India's momentum

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen was critical of Ravichandran Ashwin's tactics and attitude during India's second innings in the second Test against England. Pietersen questioned Ashwin's game plan, namely the lower-order batsman's approach. He also expressed unhappiness with Jasprit Bumrah's performance, claiming that despite India's strong position, their ineffective attempts allowed England to regain momentum.

Others, like former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, mirrored Pietersen's comments, suggesting that Ashwin may have been waiting for the surface to degrade more before India's fourth innings. Even former Indian coach Ravi Shastri chipped in, calling Ashwin's performance as unusual. During the match, analysts and cricket fans were split on Ashwin's sluggish scoring pace of 29 runs off 61 deliveries and Bumrah's departure for a duck after facing 26 deliveries in 44 minutes.

“I don’t understand Ashwin’s gameplan. India were bossing. But Ashwin and Bumrah are taking the game nowhere with this partership. Instead they are allowing England to come back in the game,” Kevin Pietersen said. “I think Ashwin is taking the time for the wicket to deteriorate further for England to bat in the 4th innings,” Dinesh Karthik replied.

Despite the efforts of Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, India were bowled out for 255 runs in the second innings. This leaves England with 399 runs to win the second Test and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Shubman Gill emerged as India's top player in the second innings, with great batting ability.

Gill, who was promoted to No. 3 in the batting order for the first time, played a superb innings, hitting 100 runs off 132 balls and leading India to a dominant position. Despite Gill's outstanding effort, the rest of the Indian batsmen struggled to make an impression.

As India's innings came to an end, England's spinners took control, with Rehan Ahmed taking three wickets and Tom Hartley taking four, complicating England's path to victory.